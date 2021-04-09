Rapper DMX has passed away at age 50

Fans hold up DMX balloons during a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital. Photo: (Mary Altaffer/AP).

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, has died at age 50, his family have confirmed in a statement this afternoon.

Simmons was hospitalised six days ago after a reported heart attack.

It was reported the rapper suffered a heart attack and was placed on life support, but passed away earlier today.

The rapper died “with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days”.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," the family said in a statement. "He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

DMX made his rap debut in 1998, and has released seven albums in a career that has included three Grammy nominations. He also acted in several movies.

Substance abuse had been a struggle for Simmons over the years, including in 2019 when he cancelled shows to go to a rehabilitation facility.

With additional reporting from Associated Press.





