Rapper and YouTuber KSI to join line-up of Celebrity Gogglebox

Rapper KSI will join the line-up of the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox alongside fellow musician S-X.

The YouTube star – real name Olajide Olatunji – will take part in the first three episodes of the new series, which starts on Friday.

They join returning stars Denise van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxshall, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, and Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash.

Also new to the line-up are Love Island host Laura Whitmore and show narrator Iain Stirling, football manager Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra, broadcaster Zoe Ball and her son Woody, and Olympian Nicola Adams and her partner Ella.

KSI will be joined by record producer, singer and songwriter S-X – real name Sam Gumbley – who was credited on Childish Gambino’s Grammy-nominated album Because The Internet.

Celebrity Gogglebox starts on Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.

