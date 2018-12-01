George Hook has bid farewell to his listeners, thanking the men, women and children who have given them their ear over his 16 years in Newstalk.

'Your faces are all flashing before me as I go' - George Hook bids farewell to listeners

The broadcaster signed off today after announcing his retirement just two weeks ago.

"Radio remains the most intimate of all forms of media," Hook said in his final wrap up of Hook's Saturday Sit In.

"Nothing matches the extraordinary magic that happens when the red light goes on in a studio and a broadcaster talks to people that he doesn't even know are there."

🎬 George Hook, Signing Off. The broadcaster bids a final farewell to his listeners. pic.twitter.com/TJFfpQTQ5j — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) December 1, 2018

"Since radio first came on the air it's been a beacon for people who had no freedom and a comfort for people who had no company and above all was a medium that asked questions of people that didn't like to be asked questions."

The presenter thanked his listeners over the years and although he said he didn't know exactly who was out there, he was grateful to them as he wrapped up his final day at the station.

"To all of you who have listened to me over the years I thank you. I don't know who you are but your faces are all flashing before me now as I go.

"I haven't got distinct faces but there are men, woman and children."

"Thank you so much and from me it's time to say goodbye as another young producer takes his first steps in the mystery world of radio producing."

He said goodbye as he thanked Peter Stears for producing the series over the year.

Patricia Monahan, Managing Editor of Newstalk said last month: “George has been with Newstalk since we launched in 2002 and in the intervening 16 years has made a great contribution to the station. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him and wish him well in his retirement.”

Meanwhile Newstalk has announced that businessman recent presidential candidate Peter Casey is recording a project with the station to be broadcast in the New Year.

Read more: Peter Casey working with Newstalk on radio project to broadcast next year

Online Editors