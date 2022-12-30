‘When Marty has a day off, the absence of his spirit seems to linger in the airwaves’

There’s a school of thought that radio can be compared to Twitter, in that you make some general choices about the stations you prefer, and you “follow” them – but with the advantage that Elon Musk probably isn’t going to buy it all some day, throwing in stuff that makes you stop listening to the radio altogether.

Looking back on 2022, it seems that a regular day’s broadcasting had as much variety as anything you’d find on social media, with the advantage that much of it is probably at least trying to be factually accurate.

So in the hours of daylight alone, you could have reliable reporting on the Russians invading Ukraine, and the Tory party selling England down the river, next to Liveline items about Padre Pio appearing on a banister in Dublin, or the ancient question of

whether women on television should stand in a more “ladylike” fashion.

Indeed women and the way they are in the world seems to be a constant source of disquiet on radio phone-ins, with Joe Duffy or Katie Hannon routinely hearing complaints not just about the overly aggressive stances of women on television, but about whether, say, they should be allowed to drink wine on a train from Dublin to Westport.

​Often it is only when these vital issues are ventilated on Liveline, that social media pounces on them and it all gets out of hand.

Certainly the range of material on the old wireless most days is beyond anyone’s imagination.

You could have a landmark production, such as RTÉ 1’s Blackrock Boys, another documentary in an apparently endless series about abuses committed in Catholic institutions. Or you could just have mentions throughout the day of The Man Who Had the Tesco Clubcard Tattooed on his Arm.

Expand Close Newstalk presenter Shane Coleman. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Newstalk presenter Shane Coleman. Photo: Steve Humphreys

But there is an energy in social media which can make even the best radio seem somewhat slow – likewise Morning Ireland can seem ponderous next to Newstalk Breakfast, with its heated debates between Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman.

Even if they’re just arguing for the sake of it, that dynamic seems more in tune with the spirit of the age – again with the advantage that Kelly and Coleman can get riled up about things, without inciting a Twitter mob to burn it all down.

As for a really “traditional” current affairs show such as This Week – the RTÉ Sunday lunchtime fare with its ceremonial interviews with the party leaders – it can seem like something from a Museum of Irish Broadcasting.

You sense that politicians are most comfortable on this show. They do not fear that Sarah McInerney will do to them what she did to the Russian ambassador on Drivetime. Or the way that Claire Byrne rigorously pursued Alan Dukes for an apology for his dissing of the people of Quinn Country.

​Pat Kenny was there in olden days, and will probably still be doing his three hours every morning on Newstalk when Twitter has disappeared – though that may be sooner rather than later.

Expand Close Marty Whelan is essential listening. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marty Whelan is essential listening. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Video of the Day

Nor would Elon Musk have it in him to bring us “The Lyric’s The Thing”, that fine feature on The Pat Kenny Show in which Paul Harrington tells the story of a well-known song, and gives his own interpretation of it – that item itself became a stage show.

Drive It with the 2 Johnnies on 2FM has the energy we are all seeking – and though I wouldn’t be a regular listener, I would stop in there now and again for a blast of whatever it is that they do.

But more often I would be found on Lyric FM with Marty in the Morning or Bernard Clarke on The Blue of the Night.

Such programmes are essential for the maintenance of a nation’s mental health. Indeed I’ve argued that when Marty himself is having a day off, I can sense it just from the music, without actually hearing the voice of the stand-in presenter. Somehow the absence of his spirit seems to linger in the airwaves.

But my favourite story of 2022 came from an unexpected source, during RTÉ 1’s The Irish Soundtrack, a series on Irish film music presented by Fiachna Ó Braonáin.

It was told by Bill “Riverdance” Whelan, who recalled that Robert O’Flaherty’s Man of Aran featured one Tommy O’Rourke, a shark hunter who went to the London premiere of the film – and never went back to Aran. He had a son, Steve, who would become the manager of Pink Floyd.

Where else would you get it?​