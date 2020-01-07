'What a golden voice it was, just superb' - colleagues lead tributes to Larry Gogan

U2 drummer Larry Mullen paid tribute to broadcasting legend Larry Gogan following the announcement of his death this morning.

Mr Gogan regularly interviewed him about the Dublin band over the years.

“Our friendship was not traditional, as in we didn’t spend countless hours together… we didn’t need to,” he told RTÉ.

“Just the few interviews and the occasional long lunch. We connected somehow. Maybe it was our shared northside credentials or most likely the constant messages back and forth through our mutual friend Paul Russel.

2fm DJs DJs pose with cars, in a shot taken for the RTE Guide in 1982

“Just checking in on each other and trying to set up the next lunch.

“Larry’s cultural obituary will be written by someone a lot cleverer than me.

“This is personal – not professional. And so to Larry… sadly we lost you today… but the next time I promise you Larry, I’ll come and find you on the other side.”

Ronan Collins was among the first DJs to feature on the 2FM schedule with Larry Gogan, Gerry Ryan, and Dave Fanning when the youth station launched, then named Radio 2, in 1979.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on his Radio 1 show, Collins became emotional as he paid tribute to his long-time friend and colleague.

Ronan described how Larry had encouraged him to take a job with RTÉ Radio 1 and that "he was so encouraging down through the years. He was such a great friend, he was a great friend to many of us through the years. He was extraordinary, you talk about people in life who are happy...Larry was personally happy and he spread that so much."

"He always had his own voice. What a golden voice it was, just superb," he added.

"Time and age did not interfere with the voice. I was with him a couple of weeks ago and when I came home my wife asked, 'How is he?'. I said, 'His mind is sharp as ever, his voice is fantastic. His body is not in great nick.'

"I knew I was with Larry. He sounded exactly like he did whenever I would go across to him at his desk in 2FM.

"He was available to anybody. There's a lot of people in 2FM now who will be saying exactly the same things I am about the advice he has given - Eoghan McDermott, Tracey Clifford - how he spoke with them and encouraged them.

"Larry never looked on anybody as a threat. Nobody was a threat to Larry Gogan."

He added, "I can't stress enough that we're talking about a lovely man, a great heart, great enthusiasm."

Collins said Larry "ploughed his own furrow" even from the early days on the station, sometimes getting himself in trouble with management.

He recalled Larry playing a pop song one day and saying 'Yeah that's a great song there. Let it all hang out'. Larry was called into the office of then Head of Music, Kevin Roche, after the show, and grilled on his use of the expression.

"There was nothing sinister in it at all," explained Collins, "It was an expression that was around and Larry threw it into the mix to please the kids."

While Larry assured his boss he would not say it again, Collins said that the next time he was on air he said, "Let it all hang out".

Collins said he will helm his show as usual today at midday on RTE Radio 1 and play music which Larry would have appreciated.

Fellow RTE DJ Dave Fanning described the loss of Larry as "terrible", but said that upon Larry's move from 2FM to RTE Gold last year, he was inundated with tributes.

"He got the appreciation and he got the love a year ago this week," he said. "He got a huge thing that very seldom happens when you're alive, this massive outpouring of love from across the country and he deserved every little bit of it."

2FM DJ Ciara King spoke of the kindness Larry had shown her on her first day at 2FM six years ago and in her career thereafter.

"I was hiding behind my computer and I remember feeling this tap on my shoulder and Larry was standing there and he put out his hand and said, 'Hi, my name is Larry. You're very welcome to 2FM.' It was a very nice gesture," she said.

"He continued to be massively enthusiastic and supportive over the last six years."

Evelyn O’Rourke, who worked alongside Larry for nearly ten years on 2FM, described him as "the loveliest man."

She told Independent.ie: "I joined the Gerry Ryan show in 2001 so I would have sat beside Larry for eight years.

"I was basically his IT help desk. He would come down with a fax in his hand with a listener request and I’d have to convert it into an email.

"I’m just devastated and it’s extraordinary how we have lost three big figures in such a short space of time.

"One of the main memories I have of him was how he would always go over to Gerry’s desk to have the chats and they would have each other in absolute stitches. It’s just heartbreaking he’s gone."

RTE Director General, Dee Forbes, spoke to Cormac Ó hEadhra (standing in for Sean O'Rourke) on RTE Radio 1 and said his death was "incredibly sad", adding ,"And how poignant on the day that Marian [Finucane] is being buried we're saying goodbye to Larry as well. In such a short time we've lost such incredible broadcasting legends who have paved the way for so much in this country and they will be sorely missed."

She added that his voice was "synonymous with a particular time of my life and of many people's lives".

RTE Gold presenter Rick O'Shea, who worked with Larry at 2FM for 19 years before RTE Gold, said, "The word 'family' is possibly overused in situations like this but I think for all of us Larry was part of our family."

"Very few people knew the Larry who we met in the office every day and the fact that I've never met a single human being who had a bad thing to say about Larry Gogan in 20 years," he said.

"Working in the media there are very few of us who can say that."

O'Shea described Larry as "giving", "warm" and an "exceptional person towards everybody around him in his life."

