'We've lost three iconic broadcasters in just two months' - Ryan Tubridy

Legendary personalities Gay Byrne, Marian Finucane and Larry Gogan have all passed away in the space of two months, casting a dark pall over the organisation.

Ryan Tubridy told the Irish Independent it was a "very, very sad day for us in RTÉ".

"We have lost three iconic broadcaster who are not just people who are in a studio talking into microphones - they are friends and people's families and friends of the listeners," he said.

"There is a strange connection with listeners. There is a great intimacy of having somebody in your kitchen, albeit in a disembodied way, or in your car.

"You shout at the radio and give out. But they are your company and my company and when that company is taken from you, no matter how old someone is or how brutally or swiftly it is, it's just sad for everyone. While we accept it as a death of a colleague - whether it's Gay or Marian or Larry - the country has lost three friends."

'The Late Late Show' presenter, who considered Gay a mentor, said it had been a "tricky and tough two months".

"It's been challenging at an emotional and soulful level - it has been humbling, it is very, very difficult. But like I say, I don't want to appropriate the sorrow," he said.

"I think it affects everyone - people listening to Larry's Just a Minute Quiz, it's Marian interpreting the events, Gay 40 years in our life. Three icons gone in such a short space. It takes a bit of time to process that."

He said Larry Gogan was a rare thing in Irish media, given that he was universally liked.

"I don't have it, I don't know many people who do have it but he had it," he said.

"He was one of those people who was a gentle man and a gentleman, he was kind thoughtful and someone people trusted."

Miriam O'Callaghan said that "everyone is really shocked" at recent events.

"People have grown up with RTÉ. They give out about us all the time but a lot of people had great affection for Gay, Marian and Larry. If we were to pick three broadcasters that Irish people really connected with and respected and loved, they are that trio and they are no longer with us within a very short period of time," she said.

"They had real talent. People always say, 'Ah well, Irish broadcasters, will they get work anywhere else?' Yes, Gay, Marian and Larry, they would have got work in any broadcasting company in the world. They were still at the top of their game."

