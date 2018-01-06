'Trolls told me to hang myself with my own ties' says Hook

George Hook has revealed he was told to hang himself "with his own ties" by vicious trolls over comments he made about rape on his Newstalk show.

The broadcaster (76) will be returning to the station for the first time today on his new Saturday broadcast from 8am.

"People have suggested I should hang myself with my own ties. That I'm a disgrace to my family. If you're anonymous, you can say anything," he said. "The point is what you do with that. It doesn't affect me because I know those people wouldn't say it to my face."

The Cork man told how all of the hate mail since the ­controversy erupted has been anonymous while many fans have also sent their support. "I did not receive one letter from a person saying, 'My name is Joe and I don't like what you said.' Anonymity gives people great courage.

"I went into Newstalk this week and there's another box full of mail I have to reply to and by and large it's people wishing me well." Investigation

Hook left his 'Right Hook' show on Newstalk following an internal investigation over comments he made on-air about rape in September. The 76-year-old's remarks were made while he discussed the case of a woman who had alleged she was raped by a former member of the British swimming team.

Hook insisted he will still voice his opinion but expressed regret at the way he phrased his comments on rape and was sorry what he said had hurt people. "I don't think people listening, if they hear a different kind of person, who isn't me, they're not going to listen," he said.

"I think people listen to me on the radio because they like George Hook. Having said that, if I had my time over again, would I have said what I said on September 9? No I wouldn't.

"It's not going to stop me talking about something, it's just going to make me pause for a moment to think about how I'm going to say it."

