Tributes paid following death of former RTÉ radio and TV presenter Simon Young

Tributes are being paid following the death of former RTÉ radio and TV presenter Simon Young.

The 70-year-old originally from Glasnevin, Dublin died on Sunday.

Young, whose real name is Thomas Meade, had been living in Washington DC in the US.

He started his career in pirate radio and DJing in the 1970s. He had radio shows on 2FM and presented various TV shows such as The Beatbox.

Friend and former colleague Today FM’s Ian Dempsey tweeted his sadness at his passing.

He tweeted: “Extremely sad news about Thomas Anthony Meade AKA Simon Young RIP - a naturally deep thinking soul loving funny friend …..”

Radiowaves.fm an independent site about Irish radio, past and present paid tribute to the veteran broadcaster.

“Another radio legend has left us. Simon Young, a veteran of Irish radio from the 70s pirates (radio) through to his years with the national broadcaster passed away today.

“RIP to him and condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy said: “Simon Young was one of the biggest names on 2FM in the station's early years, he was a great radio professional and a favourite among Irish audiences.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of his passing.

“We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and former colleagues. Many he rest in peace.”

Independent Councillor Francis Timmons added: “Sorry to hear of the death of Simon Young former RTÉ 2fm Radio DJ and Clondalkin resident. I got to known him over (the) last few years. Rest in Peace.

“Hey Simon, What time is it? and Ger owe dat garden! became his catch phrases.”

In 2011 in his first interview in Hot Press magazine, since resigning from RTÉ in 2002, Young openly detailed his struggle with depression and how his attitude towards mental health had changed.

A household name throughout the '90s, Young said: "While I was in hospital my weight ballooned up to 28 stone… so at one point they had to operate on me to drain the fluid.

"There were several times when it looked like it was all over for me. I had some kind of seizure too, and it was so severe that it took four female nurses and three male nurses to hold me down. The priest was called three times and I was actually given the last rites during one of his visits.”

RTÉ Radio One’s Rising Time presenter Shay Byrne also acknowledged the passing of Young on his show this morning.

Young presented Simon's Choice or Simon's Saturday Choice on Saturday mornings from 10:00 - 13:00 in the late 1980s. He also made regular substitute appearances for Dempsey when both worked at RTÉ, and these appearances extended as far as the children's television favourite Dempsey's Den.