Broadcaster and musician Tom Dunne said he hoped to "be causing trouble again" in the new year after illness has caused him to step away from his popular late-night radio show and band Something Happens.

Tom Dunne steps away briefly due to illness as George Hook set to hang up mic

He is stepping down from his Newstalk slot and upcoming shows with Something Happens due to a "recent health issue" and surgery.

"Due to a recent health issue, I regret to announce that I am required to cancel my radio show with Newstalk and the upcoming Christmas shows with Something Happens over the coming weeks," according to a statement issued yesterday on his behalf by his agent Noel Kelly.

"I had surgery last week and I am doing well. I am in the best of hands, receiving the best of care and surrounded by family and loved ones. I hope to be causing trouble again with renewed vigour in the new year. Many thanks for your kind thoughts, support and wishes.

"I look forward to seeing you all again soon."

It's understood Tom is in hospital, but is "recuperating" well.

Going: George Hook. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Separately, veteran broadcaster George Hook has announced he will retire from Newstalk next month.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Hook (77) said he had made the decision to retire during the summer and had no plans to carry on in radio, hoping to make a clean break next month.

"I'm 78 in May so I thought it was time to call it a day."

Hook said that becoming embroiled in controversy, for a comment he made on rape on air in September 2017, did not enter into the decision.

"I was happy in radio, I came to it very late and appreciate the opportunity I had," he said.

"I was always going to do this, I decided in the summer I didn't want to go any further."

