Today with Claire Byrne review: Baptism of nine-irons but Byrne delivers first show calmly

4 stars

Broadcaster Claire Byrne at RTE Radio Centre in Donnybrook. Photo by Steve Humphreys 21st August 2020

Ed Power

It was a baptism of nine-irons for Claire Byrne, who took over the mid-morning RTÉ Radio One slot as the aftershock of the ‘golf gate’ controversy continued to rumble through the Irish body politic.

Her first guest was the Taoiseach. In a steely and accomplished debut, Byrne did her best to pin down Micheál Martin with a forensic line of questioning. Alas, she eventually lost her struggle to maintain a straight face. It happened as she brought up Stephen Donnelly’s disastrous “trampoline” interview, in which the Health Minister likened sitting in a crowded room during a once-in-a-century pandemic to bouncing on a child’s plaything.

“You must've nearly fallen off your chair when you heard that,” she said to Martin. “No, you must’ve done. Come on, come on!”