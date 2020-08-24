Today with Claire Byrne review: Baptism of nine-irons but Byrne delivers first show calmly

It was a baptism of nine-irons for Claire Byrne, who took over the mid-morning RTÉ Radio One slot as the aftershock of the ‘golf gate’ controversy continued to rumble through the Irish body politic.

Her first guest was the Taoiseach. In a steely and accomplished debut, Byrne did her best to pin down Micheál Martin with a forensic line of questioning. Alas, she eventually lost her struggle to maintain a straight face. It happened as she brought up Stephen Donnelly’s disastrous “trampoline” interview, in which the Health Minister likened sitting in a crowded room during a once-in-a-century pandemic to bouncing on a child’s plaything.

“You must've nearly fallen off your chair when you heard that,” she said to Martin. “No, you must’ve done. Come on, come on!”

Byrne's appointment as successor to Sean O'Rourke annoyed Irish Twitter users – who, even on a good day, are somehow angrier than regular Twitter users (with twice the vitriol and half the nuance for good measure). The gripe was that stand-in host Sarah McInerney's steely interrogation style had been a breath of fresh air over the summer and that she should have been appointed full time. When she wasn't, the kind of people who see conspiracies everywhere saw… a conspiracy.

McInerney certainly wasn't afraid to give it the full Paxman grilling her guests. But nor was Byrne taking prisoners on her first morning. When Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty was invited to comment on Micheál Martin, for instance, she asked about the huge crowds at the burial of his friend Bobby Storey in Belfast. The big challenge with the mid-morning slot is moving between serious and light. An ongoing complaint about RTÉ presenters, on both radio and television, is that they can either do one or the other. Ryan Tubridy is most visibly in his happy place pinging around on the Toy Show dressed as a copyright-infringing Olaf from Frozen. With Pat Kenny and Sean O'Rourke, by contrast, there was always the suspicion that the frothy aspects of the gig melted their brains. Byrne won't be presenting kids' TV any time soon. But nor was she completely out of her comfort zone in the non-political second half of the two-hour broadcast. She breezed through items such as the return to school and under-appreciated Irish beauty spots and signed off from her first day in the biggest job in Irish radio calmly and without fuss. Plenty of hard questions but no drama, it was typically Claire Byrne. By the end, even the grumblers – assuming they could drag themselves off Twitter and stop whining for five minutes – may have started to come around. 'Today with Claire Byrne' airs each weekday between 10am and 12 noon.