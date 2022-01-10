Today FM shake-up: Pamela Joyce takes Mairead Ronan’s show and Fergal D’Arcy bids farewell

Today FM will undergo a major reshuffle of its flagship shows as it revamps its schedule for 2022, Independent.ie can reveal.

Most of its programmes will be affected by the changes, which come after it marked one of its biggest boosts in listenership in recent times.

Ian Dempsey’s long-running Breakfast Show will move to the earlier slot of 6am, which is the first time in years that it has been altered in the schedule.

In a major boost for her profile, Pamela Joyce will be taking over the 12pm slot vacated by Mairead Ronan after she left the station after nearly 20 years last month. She had grown the two-hour slot by 33,000 listeners prior to her departure and the new gig is a huge opportunity for Joyce.

“I am beyond and excited and honoured to have my name above the door at lunchtimes on Today FM,” she said.

"This is a huge step for me personally and professionally and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into the show. You can expect all the best tunes, loads of craic and plenty of divilment. I can’t wait to keep the listeners company through their lunchtime.”

In other changes, Paula McSweeney will swap early mornings for late evenings as she is moved from the 5-7am slot to the 7pm space in the Today FM schedule.

Virgin Media presenter Ray Foley will also rejoin the station and move on from his presenting slot with Cork’s Red FM. He will front the 2pm slot as he takes a place in the late afternoon schedule and the station has confirmed that Fergal D’Arcy has decided to move on from Marconi House.

"You just can’t imagine how excited I am to start afternoons on Today FM, I’m so buzzing to get started with a brand-new show,” said Foley.

"Every day for the last nine years, my key card for the building hasn’t worked, so we might need to get that looked at. Our last song in 2012 was Example - We’ll Be Coming Back For You One Day and now we are!”

D’Arcy will depart the station. Fergal will continue to present his afternoon show in the coming weeks.

Acknowledging D’Arcy’s time with Today FM, station boss James Brownlow said: “I’d like to sincerely thank Fergal for the huge contribution he’s made since he joined Today FM. Fergal is very passionate about radio and about music and we wish him continued success in both.”

This is the first major revamp of the commercial station in years, which has performed strongly with listeners throughout the pandemic.

The most recent JNLR’s (Joint National Listenership Report) put the station in second position as the most-listened to station in Ireland.

It has surpassed 900,000 listeners weekly (911,000) and recorded a market share of almost 9pc.

Most of its main shows recorded an increase in listenership including The Last Word with Matt Cooper, which gained 18,000 listeners over the past 12 months, bringing its drive-time audience to 170,000.

The new schedule will come into effect in early February.