Today FM schedule reshuffle: Anna Geary, Pamela Joyce and Claire Beck join weekend line-up

Today FM has added Anna Geary, Pamela Joyce, and Claire Beck to its weekend schedule.

Today FM has added Anna Geary, Pamela Joyce, and Claire Beck to its weekend schedule.

Camogie star and former Dancing with the Stars contestant Anna will join Declan Pierce for a new Saturday show.

Claire Beck

Pumped Up Kicks will air from 2pm-6pm and focus on sports results from Ireland and abroad and interviews with sports stars and fans, as well as music.

"I’m really looking forward to interacting with our listeners around sport, music and everything in between. Most of all, I’m looking forward to the craic on air with Dec and probable slagging. I hope Dec is ready. I can’t wait!” said Anna.

Claire Beck

Pamela Joyce will now present three shows across the weekend, Friday Night Anthems and the slots previously inhabited by Phil Cawley on Saturday and Sundays.

“I am over the moon to be joining Today FM permanently," she said.

"The listeners welcomed me with open arms just a few short months ago and I’m so happy to now have the opportunity to continue entertaining them and to continue working with such a fabulous bunch of people.”

Cawley will now helm one show, Sunday Drive, from 4-7pm on the station.

Block Rockin' Beats with Declan Pierce will move to Fridays to make room for Claire Beck, who will present Saturday SoundSystem from 6-9pm.

Block Rockin' Beats will also broadcast as an additional digital station with 24-hour music.

Alison Curtis and Kelly-Anne Byrne retain their shows on Saturday and Sunday mornings and nights respectively.

Ed's Songs of Praise with Ed Smith will continue to air from 7pm to 10pm on Sundays.

The new weekend schedule kicks off on Friday October 11 with Pumped Up Kicks airing from Saturday October 26.

Online Editors