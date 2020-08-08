'This changed my life' - Ciara Kelly becomes tearful during emotional goodbye to lunchtime show

BROADCASTER Ciara Kelly became emotional while saying goodbye listeners tuning into her final lunchtime radio show on Friday.

From August 31, the Newstalk Lunchtime Live presenter will be switching over to the station's breakfast show as part of a new schedule shake up.

Sunday Independent columnist, Ciara, who presented the show for nearly three years, shed some tears while reading out messages from fans wishing her well ahead of her new role before signing off for the last time.

"I know I'm a bit of a sap but this show, to be honest, changed my life," she said.

"Before this show I was a doctor and I worked in a surgery and I went to my job, like normal things that people do. And then this landed in my lap in peculiar circumstances as it was at the time.

"My life has changed, and you guys have been a part of that the whole way along, and I am extremely grateful for the support."

The GP and former ‘Operation Transformation’ star recently said she is looking forward to joining Shane Coleman as the new co-presenter on the breakfast show.

"Don't get me wrong because of the sniffles that you're hearing now, I'm really looking forward to breakfast I'm really looking forward to working with Shane and working with the breakfast team, but I can't tell you what this has meant the last three years."

Other changes will see Andrea Gilligan take over Kelly’s role on the station’s afternoon show, having worked as an anchor on Newstalk for the past five years. She also presented Breakfast Briefing and Between the Lines for the past two years.

