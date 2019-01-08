Today RTÉ announced 2FM stalwart, Larry Gogan will be leaving the station after 40 years and will now present on RTÉ's digital station, RTÉ Gold.

'They didn't suit you' - Are these the best (wrong) answers given on Larry Gogan's 'Just a Minute' quiz?

And in homage to the legend of Irish broadcasting and his famous Just a Minute quiz, here are just some of the best answers that have been broadcast on his show down the years

Larry: Name something a blind man might use...

Contestant: A Sword

-

Larry: Name the capital of France...

Contestant: F

-

Larry: Name a bird with a long neck...

Contestant: Naomi Campbell

-

Larry: Name an occupation where you might need a torch...

Contestant: A burglar

-

Larry: Name something that flies that doesn't have an engine...

Contestant: A bicycle with wings

-

Larry: Where is the Taj Mahal?

Contestant: Opposite the Dental Hospital

-

Larry: What was Hitlers first name?

Contestant: Heil

-

Larry: Complete the saying "As happy as...

Contestant: Emmm...

Larry: Think of me...

Contestant: A pig in sh*t

-

Larry: Can you name a dangerous race?

The Arabs

-

Larry: The name of a famous bridge....

The Bridge Over Troubled Waters

--

Larry: Something people might be allergic to?

Skiing

-

Larry: What star do travellers follow?

Joe Dolan

Online Editors