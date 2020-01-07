'The questions just didn't suit you' - Larry Gogan's most memorable moments in radio

Here are some of those memorable moments...

The 'Just a Minute Quiz' was part of Larry's show on 2FM from day one in 1979 and was one of the most popular elements. It survived three decades although he did not bring the segment to RTE Gold, much to the disappointment of listeners.

The quiz saw listeners attempt to answer as many general knowledge questions as they can in the space of 60 seconds and the quick-fire nature has often resulted in some hilarious answers.

2fm DJs DJs pose with cars, in a shot taken for the RTE Guide in 1982 Larry Gogan Larry Gogan and Ryan Tubridy Pictured at the announcement of Everest Music as sponsor of School of Rock are 2FM DJ Larry Gogan and School of Rock judge Mark Greaney of Concerto for Constantine. Larry Gogan with Jedward Larry Gogan with singer Joe Cuddy in 1972. Surprise: Larry Gogan 2fm presenter Larry Gogan. Photo: Brian McEvoy Larry Gogan BP Fallon and Larry Gogan, co-presenters of RTE Television’s ‘GO 2’ show, 27 June 1967 Broadcasting legend Larry Gogan. Photo: Mark Condren Seamless operator: Gogan. Photo: Mark Condren Larry Gogan in 2010.Photo: Mark Condren Larry Gogan pictured at RTE 2FM Christmas Broadcast in 2013 Larry Gogan Broadcasting legend Larry Gogan

Larry's catchphrase, "They didn't suit you" was regularly employed when people crumbled under the pressure.

"Which town do you associate with Shakespeare?" he asked, and the contestant replied, "Hamlet!"

"Name something you open other than a door." he asked. "Your bowels!"

"Where is the Taj Mahal?" Gogan asked one contestant. "Beside the dental hospital," she replied.

However, the most famous of those supposed funny answers never actually happened.

Larry is supposed to have asked, “Complete the phrase; ‘As happy as...’” with the contestant struggling to answer. Larry then supposedly said, “Think of me when you’re answering.’ And the contestant replied, “A pig in s****”.

The broadcaster revealed in an interview in 2010 that this never actually happened and was part of a sketch performed by Brendan Grace on the Late Late Show.

So beloved was the quiz that an attempt to remove it from the show schedule in 1981 was met with uproar from listeners so it returned after a month.





Irking the powers that be RTE in 1983...

When Larry played U2's new track, New Year's Day when it was released in 1983, an assistant controller at the station was less than impressed, describing his tastes in music as 'noisy'. Larry thought the whole thing was 'ridiculous'. And then Larry Mullen got involved.

"Larry Mullen rang me afterwards, saying 'I believe you got into a row for playing our record'," he said.

"Gay Byrne had played it on his show earlier that day, and it was number one in England.

"I was with 2FM, the pop station, and he was saying my music was too noisy. Can you imagine that?"

Larry added that "they nearly had a heart attack" on another occasion when he played a half hour of heavy metal for his daughter Sinead.





Trending on Twitter

You're nobody until you've trended on Twitter these days and Larry did just that when it was announced he was leaving 2FM last year after 40 years on the air at RTE's youth station. Listeners feared he was retiring but he was simply transitioning to RTE Gold. He would even sit at the same desk in the radio building, he said. Still, the news prompted an avalanche of goodwill messages on social media and tributes from his peers and fans who had enjoyed his dulcet tones down through the years, some of them quite famous...





'You're the best' - Jon Bon Jovi

While Larry had never been lured away from RTE, he was known the world over and when it was announced last year that he would move from 2FM to RTE Gold, the news prompted tributes and well wishes from some rather high profile figures.

Jon Bon Jovi sent him a special message, "You're the best," he said, and invited Larry as a special guest to his show in the RDS.

"I don't know him at all," Larry told the Sunday Independent. "The kids said to me 'Jon Bon Jovi says to come to his show'. I said 'I never met him'. So I don't know whether that he thought he met me or if it was a PR stunt."





A Liveline Special

Also last year, Joe Duffy dedicated an entire Liveline show to Larry, who was invited to introduce the show himself. "Hello, good afternoon, and you're very welcome to Liveline."





His reaction to Pat Kenny taking over his slot on 2FM

Pat revealed that he was given a new late night show at 11pm on 2FM called Night Bus, which was to fill the slot filled by Larry at the time.

"Unfortunately for me to do Night Bus, Larry had to be axed," revealed Pat last year.

"[Management] decided they wanted a youth programme, a mixture of music and news for young people, and I would host that and it was going to be called Night Bus. The headlines in the newspapers were all saying, 'Larry Gogan axed'.

"These days if someone is replacing somebody else I feel there's certainly a lot of resentment from the person going out towards the person incoming but that was not the case with Larry Gogan.

"Larry saw me and said, 'Well done. What are you going to be doing?' He was moving to lunchtime. Daytime radio was seen as a demotion in those days, but in fact it was a terrific promotion - there's a much bigger listenership at lunchtime.

"He was absolutely generous to me as a young whipper snapper in the door, helping me as much as he could. I've never forgotten that."

