Sean O'Rourke will be absent from the airwaves for the rest of the summer as he takes extended annual leave to "recharge the batteries".

Sean O'Rourke will be absent from the airwaves for the rest of the summer as he takes extended annual leave to "recharge the batteries".

'The job is great fun but it's also pretty relentless' - Sean O'Rourke to take extended summer break

Speaking to the Herald last night, the RTE Radio One presenter confirmed that he had asked bosses for a longer summer break this year because, while he enjoys his job, it was also "pretty relentless".

He will be missing from Today With Sean O'Rourke, which airs from 10am, Monday to Friday, until the autumn.

However, his 'baby' will be in good hands as an RTE spokesperson told the Herald that Prime Time presenter Miriam O'Callaghan will be stepping in to cover for the 63-year-old.

Miriam will be filling in on Sean's mid-morning slot from next Monday morning.

Sean expressed his delight at Miriam taking the reins while he is away.

"The job I do is great fun but it's also pretty relentless," he said.

"I asked RTE for an extended summer break so I can recharge the batteries and be ready for the autumn.

"It's great that Miriam is doing the show - she's brilliant."

The show, which offers listeners in-depth analysis and discussion on current affairs, as well as sports and human interest pieces, will be up Miriam's street as the face of RTE's Prime Time and as host of her own radio show, Sunday With Miriam.

An RTE spokesperson confirmed last night that Miriam will be taking a break from her own weekend show for the summer, while she anchors in Sean's absence.

The news comes as Miriam previously said she would also be stepping back from her summer chat show on RTE One on Saturday nights.

She announced in March that she would be taking a break this summer as she had "too much to do and too little time".

She added that she was going to be busy ahead of the referendum held on the Eighth Amendment last month, as well as the Pope's visit to Ireland in August.

She is also working on a new documentary that will mark the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights movement and the beginning of the Troubles in the North.

"I will also be busy with the referendum and then we have the visit of Pope Francis in August and then this documentary," she told the RTE Guide.

Herald