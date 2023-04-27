The frog spawn is dying. That’s even more depressing than the news that the Wolfe Tones are playing Electric Picnic

Radio reviews: Morning Ireland (RTÉ1), Thought for the Day (BBC Radio Ulster), The Brendan O’Connor Show (RTÉ1) and The Hard Shoulder (Newstalk)

The morning news and current affairs programmes are not there to make you feel better – indeed we wouldn’t want them to be desperately trying to brings us “good news”. Yet there was something almost perfectly disturbing about a little item squeezed into the last few minutes of Morning Ireland (RTÉ1, Weekdays, 7am), about frog spawn.