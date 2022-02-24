The 2 Johnnies are absent from their show on 2FM today as RTÉ said it is “reviewing the matter” after they were called out for “virulently sexist” material.

The podcast duo has apologised for the “offensive” content that should “never have been published”.

The radio hosts said they aim to do better in the future and that they are “not perfect” and are “learning all the time”.

RTÉ 2FM’s newest stars were called out for a video containing “virulently sexist” material that was promoting their new show Drive It.

The video featuring the podcasters contains several crude references to female genitalia.

In a statement, The 2 Johnnies, Johnny O’Brien and Johnny McMahon, said: “We would like to apologise for the content which appeared on our social media, these posts were offensive and should never have been published.

"This is not who we are nor what we stand for. We aim to do better in the future, we are not perfect and we are learning all the time.”

The 2 Johnnies were contacted by the Irish Independent yesterday regarding the comments but did not respond. Instead, they released a statement today.

The duo is not currently presenting their drivetime show, which starts at 3pm on 2FM. Laura Fox is presenting today’s show.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the national broadcaster said: “RTÉ believes in dignity and respect and does not tolerate material or attitudes of this nature.

"The 2 Johnnies will not be on air today while we review the matter’.

Johnny McMahon and Johnny O’Brien began hosting the new drivetime show on 2FM under their stage name, The 2 Johnnies, on Monday.

The innuendo-laden video came from The 2 Johnnies podcast, which is separate from their new RTÉ show.

But RTÉ’s 2FM is clearly referenced in the video and in social media posts to promote the RTÉ show: “Drive It with The 2 Johnnies Monday-Friday 3pm-6pm RTÉ 2FM.”

Other social media posts also specifically reference the station “Hear us on 2FM”. The video has since been deleted.

In the video the presenters read out and comment on a series of vulgar car stickers sent in to them by listeners of their podcast.

Among the slogan read out during the piece is “Workin’ the land and droppin* the hand”; “Tyres are like women, no good unless they are squealing” and “Hocus Pocus, I got your girl in my Focus”.

Other stickers included: “If you can make a girl laugh and giggle, you can make her cheeks clap and wiggle” and “She’s not a princess, she’s a sl*t”.