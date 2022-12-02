| 8.1°C Dublin

Some things are just too much to hear on the radio in the morning – and €500k a year for bankers is one

Radio reviews

Adventurer Bear Grylls maintains a positive outlook. Picture by Mark Johnson for ITV Expand
VAR reviews a possible foul, before awarding Iran a penalty. Photo: Martin Rickett Expand

VAR reviews a possible foul, before awarding Iran a penalty. Photo: Martin Rickett

Declan Lynch Twitter

It all started on Newstalk Breakfast (Newstalk, weekdays, 7am) with newsreader Shane Beatty mentioning Bear Grylls has advised us not to call it an alarm clock, saying an “opportunity clock” or words of an equally uplifting nature might be better. The response by Ciara Kelly reflected that of the vast majority: “Screw you, Bear Grylls.”

But Beatty had more of Grylls’s wise words on the need for “positivity” in our lives, recommending a cold shower to reset the system, a walk in the rain, or the feeling of wet grass beneath your feet. Screw you Bear Grylls, indeed.

