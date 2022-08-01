Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin and Fine Gael Senator Regina O’Doherty to guest-present on Newstalk this week

Sinn Fein TD Eoin Ó Broin and Fine Gael Senator Regina O’Doherty will guest-present Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder this week.

With the Oireachtas recess in place, the station decided to hand the reins over to two of Ireland’s most prominent politicians for its evening drivetime show.

"After a busy, and often turbulent, year for politics, this will be an opportunity for Newstalk listeners to hear from elected representatives on both sides of the political spectrum,” a spokesperson for the station said.

Deputy Ó Broin will present the show on Tuesday, Senator O’Doherty will lead the way for Tuesday’s show and Kieran Cuddihy will be back in his chair on Thursday.

Speaking about the news, Ms O’Doherty said: “Not that old a dog that I can’t learn a few new tricks! So looking forward to presenting The Hard Shoulder and getting my teeth into the big stories of the day.”

Newstalk’s managing editor, Patricia Monahan, said: “While the Dáil and Seanad may have gone into recess, the issues that exercise our listeners on a daily basis have not gone away.

"The cost of living crisis, the housing shortage, the ongoing impact of the pandemic are things that continue to affect their lives every day.

"We welcome this opportunity to have representatives of two of Ireland's biggest political parties hear directly from those listeners and to give them a chance to engage directly on these issues and many more.”