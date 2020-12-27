Silence is golden even if omerta is still the enemy

I was driving out of Arklow, listening to the Lyric feature The Silence in Between, when it occurred to me that I could have this column done by the time I got home - in theory at least.

The documentary maker, the concert pianist Guy Livingston, was talking about a piece of "music" by the avant garde composer John Cage which amounted to 4 minutes and 33 seconds of silence.

At its premiere, there was a musician at the piano who didn't play anything, as such, but who marked the three "movements" of the piece by opening and closing the lid three times.

Sure enough the work was entitled 4'33, and they're still talking about it today - so it struck me that there is perhaps not enough of this sense of adventure in the world of journalism.

Would it be so terrible occasionally just to have a blank radio column - a "silent" piece, as it were?

As I gained speed on the road out of Arklow, I became excited by this concept, by the brilliance of the programme itself which was dedicated to the vast subject of silence in music, and silence in general.

We don't get enough of it, you see, and maybe… just maybe… in this thought-tormented world, instead of words on a page, we just need an empty space in which we can appreciate a few precious moments of pure nothingness?

Like John Cage, we could mark the different "movements" by having a few asterisks halfway down the page to indicate that I have started a "different" phase of the piece - but let's not get too tangled up in the minutiae just yet. It is the principle of the need for silence that is driving us here. After all, Christy Moore was telling Miriam O'Callaghan last Sunday that singing has become a form of meditation for him, and indeed we all have different ways of emptying our minds of the chaos within and without. Maybe we need the occasional break from our incessant reading too, and maybe this "blank page" form of meditation is the way to go -in theory at least.

The nature of silence itself was never so clear to me than in listening to this documentary, in which line after line tumbled out of the car radio, Livingston dazzling me with his truth.

He riffed about Thomas Hardy's idea that there are as many kinds of silence as of the colour white. There are dozens of kinds of silence, the silence of surprise, of suspense, of loss or regret, the silence of waiting or anticipation - how we wait "with bated breath".

There's the silence of the rapt attention before applause, the silence on the morning of a thick snow, there's the calm before the storm. The silence in a forest is not the same as the silence in a desert.

I would add that we call it 'Silent Night' after all, and that U2 pointed out that "all is quiet on New Year's Day".

Yet, though we have this profound need for it, still we are somehow terrified of silence - we insist on bombarding ourselves with noise and distraction.

Sean Street, who is a Professor of Radio (and why not?), was a continuity announcer on BBC Radio 3 when he encountered the true terror of radio silence -"dead air" as they call it. He would have to endure a silence of 15 seconds during those ancient times when Radio 3 might have a "switching pause" as it changed from mono to stereo. It felt like an endless torment.

Today, such is the fear of "dead air", most radio stations have a kind of a silence alarm if it all goes quiet for more than a few seconds. As Guy Livingston put it, "silence has become an emergency".

They were hearing the sound of silence too during Off The Ball's review of the Sunday sports pages - a review which can last more than an hour, making it the radio review of the Sunday papers that comes closest to giving a full sense of the greatness to be found herein.

Yes, they were hearing that silence like a controlled explosion as presenter Joe Molloy took journalists Johnny Ward and our own Tommy Conlon through a report by David Walsh on the issue of doping in Irish horse- racing.

"Omerta [code of silence]," Tommy said, "omerta" is the rule of this game, as it has been the rule of other troubled institutions in Irish life. Soon, that silence will be broken too.

