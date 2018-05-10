'She's actually in the toilet, this is hilarious' - Liam Payne embarrasses girlfriend Cheryl in cringy interview

The former One Direction singer (24) has reportedly been in trouble with his girlfriend of two years before for oversharing in interviews, particularly on radio, but this one definitely takes the cake. While speaking on BBC Radio One with Nick Grimes from his Surrey home, the host asked him to involve the Fight for This Love singer (34), when he revealed she was in the bathroom.

He can be heard saying, "Chez are you there? Where are you? She's actually in the toilet, this is hilarious." The toilet humour didn't end there as he asked her when she was done, asking, "Was it a number one or two?"

Cheryl and her boyfriend Liam Payne welcomed their first child in March

Unsurprisingly, he added that she was "going to kill me when I get off the phone". Earlier this year, he jokingly referred to her as "Old Chezza".

After their son Bear was born last year, Cheryl opted out of the limelight, while her other half was quick to share details about their growing family at every opportunity. Most recently, he spoke candidly about the difficulties about being a first time father, in particular, at the beginning when he was "desperate" to replicate a similar bond that had formed between Cheryl and their baby.

"Never once did I use the word jealous... a relationship between a mother and a newborn is the most beautiful thing," he clarified on Twitter on Wednesday. "I just said I struggled with my place in this and what I could do to become a part of that with not having the same natural maternal instincts as a mum does.

Jack Whitehall with Cheryl and Liam

"Women have amazing almost superhuman powers at this the way they connect with a child is incredible.

"I just had to find things that helped me benefit and become a part of this beautiful relationship and I think a lot of dads find their feet the same way."

Online Editors