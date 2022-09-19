| 16.2°C Dublin

Serial: How one podcast changed the face of true crime and cast doubt on Adnan Syed’s murder conviction

A lower court judge vacated Syed's conviction in 2016 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

A lower court judge vacated Syed's conviction in 2016 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Clémence Michallon

Eight years ago, a new sound hit the airwaves. It was minimalist, just a few notes on a piano, layered with an audio recording of a phone call coming from prison. Then, two voices: that of Adnan Syed, a man who at that point had spent 14 years behind bars, and that of Sarah Koenig, a journalist who had spent a year trying to figure out whether he belonged there.

Serial’s first season aired over just two months, but it marked the beginning of a saga that remains ongoing – and recently reached a high point when Baltimore prosecutors asked for Syed’s conviction to be vacated. That in itself is a momentous development, and Serial’s impact has been felt beyond Syed’s case. It reshaped how many view the justice system. It introduced some listeners to the idea that crime stories could be consumed not only for entertainment value, not just for the guilty thrill of speculation, but because they raised questions worth asking. It did so by confronting listeners, over and over again, to the infinite cruelty behind a possibly wrongful conviction, and the apparent shakiness of the evidence used to secure it. Serial was never openly militant, but it cemented the idea that there was a way to make something noble out of a true-crime story.

