Sean O’Rourke’s top radio moments, from ‘swing-gate’ to Trump’s foul-mouthed tirade

As one of RTE’s leading lights prepares to bow out, we look back at some of his best interviews

From the archive: Séan O'Rourke in the RTÉ stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, County Offaly. Picture: Kinlan Photography.
President Michael D. Higgins, Louis Walsh and Séan O'Rourke in the RTÉ stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, County Offaly. Picture: Kinlan Photography.

From the archive: Séan O&#039;Rourke in the RTÉ stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, County Offaly. Picture: Kinlan Photography.

From the archive: Séan O'Rourke in the RTÉ stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, County Offaly. Picture: Kinlan Photography.

President Michael D. Higgins, Louis Walsh and Séan O&#039;Rourke in the RTÉ stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, County Offaly. Picture: Kinlan Photography.

President Michael D. Higgins, Louis Walsh and Séan O'Rourke in the RTÉ stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, County Offaly. Picture: Kinlan Photography.

From the archive: Séan O'Rourke in the RTÉ stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, County Offaly. Picture: Kinlan Photography.

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

With his razor-sharp intellect and comprehensive grasp of current affairs, Sean O’Rourke has provided some of radio’s most seminal moments over the past seven years.

Helming two hours of live radio every morning is no easy task, but the Galwayman has always proved adept at tackling a wide range of issues and controversies.

Whether it’s probing top politicians on the burning issues of the day or interviewing a celebrity on their fall from grace, his interview style is always thorough and occasionally combative - but never cruel.

