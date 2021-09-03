Ryan Tubridy posts ‘morto’ photo of his 18-year-old self with some advice for Leaving Cert class of 2021

Ryan Tubridy has posted a picture of himself as an 18-year-old on social media to stand in solidarity with the students who are receiving their Leaving Cert results today.

The RTÉ presenter has shared the “morto” picture on his Instagram story.

The photo, which shows the young Tubridy wearing a black tuxedo on his Debs night, was accompanied by a message urging those receiving their results today to stay calm.

In the post he wrote, “A rare photo of 18-year-old me. While I’m ‘morto’ posting it, I wanted to stand in solidarity with Leaving Cert students today!

“I had no idea No idea what I wanted to do or where I was going to go so hold tight, the Fates are mischievous but kind.”

