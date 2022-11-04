RTÉ's This Week talking about a ‘polarised’ America gives Donald Trump’s supporters far too much credit

In an age of media chaos, RTÉ1’s This Week (RTÉ1, Sundays, 1pm) is holding the line for the old ways. If you could compare a radio programme to a restaurant, This Week would be like the dining room of an old country hotel which is still serving up the Sunday Lunch of the Brown Windsor soup , the roast beef and two veg, the custard and stewed apple.

Of course some of us still enjoy traditional fare, and find it almost admirable there is at least one establishment still shamelessly providing it. Yet you’d wonder at times if they are ever tempted to just go mad and throw some of that modern grub on to the menu.

You’d wonder what they were thinking when they were preparing last Sunday’s offering about the US mid-term elections – or if they were thinking at all. “Could America be more polarised?” was the introductory note, a sure sign of what was to come.

By framing it as being polarised, This Week was staying out of the debates about “false equivalence” and “bothsidesing” which have convulsed much of the media worldwide. The argument goes – and it is a very good argument – that “polarised” implies the north and south poles are opposite but equal in value. But in this case they are not equal.

framing seems to be more appropriate for an election in 1972, than 2022

Given that the Republican party is now effectively a cult whose cult-leader Donald Trump is openly determined to end democracy in the United States, it would be more accurate to say the north pole (democracy in general) is under attack from the south pole (the Trumpists).

Co-presenter Carole Coleman spoke of “divisive mid-term elections”, again implying some kind of equivalence, an equal divide. During an interview with the excellent commentator Marion McKeone, she asked if this election is going to be “marred by the same claims and counter-claims over voting and results”?

Ah it’s our old friend, “claims and counter-claims”. Here too This Week’s framing seems to be more appropriate for an election in 1972, than 2022. There are no valid “claims and counter-claims”. There is Trump’s big lie, and there’s the truth, established beyond a scintilla of doubt legally, factually, morally, indeed every conceivable way. A more accurate question would be: “Will this election be marred by the lies and corruption of Trump’s Republican Party?”

This kind of factual accuracy is harder to achieve in US broadcasting, large sections of which are irredeemably “gone”, and are freely using language which launders the crimes of the Maga movement for pleasure and profit.

This Week has the luxury of being distant from all that, it is free to break out and change its own menu, yet it seems to be still loving the old comfort food.

Anton Savage, a substitute for Kieran Cuddihy on The Hard Shoulder (Newstalk, weekdays, 4pm) didn’t have a week to think of the best questions, yet he found the right one during a piece about the sermon given by Fr Seán Sheehy, in Listowel, giving out about gay and transgender and some heterosexual activities. A sermon for which the Bishop of Kerry apologised, saying it does not represent the Christian position.

Ah, but it does, to some extent, and Savage was there to make the point that Catholic teaching is explicitly opposed to many kinds of sexual practices. Which could make this a story headlined: “Catholic Priest Articulates Catholic Doctrine.” ​

Getting ever deeper into the culture wars of Kerry – the Turf Wars, if you like – naturally we found Michael Healy-Rae debating on The Pat Kenny Show (Newstalk, weekdays, 9am) with Donna Cooney, a Green Party councillor from Clontarf.

The subject was the cutting and selling of turf, though on any subject you feel Healy-Rae will welcome being in opposition to a Green Party councillor from Clontarf, or anywhere else in the Greater Dublin Area.

Cooney was talking about the downsides of turf, such as “what it does to your walls”. But Healy-Rae spoke about “older vulnerable people” (the Poor Ould Fellas?) who are perhaps less engaged with that issue. To them, “your walls” are perhaps more a matter of style than substance.

In a strange echo of the Listowel controversy, the “retrofitting” of houses for energy-saving purposes was described as “transitioning”. Certainly if you were looking for your “claims and counter-claims”, you’d come to the right place.​