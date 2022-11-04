| 11.2°C Dublin

RTÉ's This Week talking about a ‘polarised’ America gives Donald Trump’s supporters far too much credit

Radio reviews

Donald Trump arrives at the 'Save America' rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images Expand
Fr Seán Sheehy called out the behaviour of same-sex people from the pulpit in Listowel, Co Kerry. Expand

In an age of media chaos, RTÉ1’s This Week (RTÉ1, Sundays, 1pm) is holding the line for the old ways. If you could compare a radio programme to a restaurant, This Week would be like the dining room of an old country hotel which is still serving up the Sunday Lunch of the Brown Windsor soup , the roast beef and two veg, the custard and stewed apple.

Of course some of us still enjoy traditional fare, and find it almost admirable there is at least one establishment still shamelessly providing it. Yet you’d wonder at times if they are ever tempted to just go mad and throw some of that modern grub on to the menu.

