RTÉ’s Late Debate off air until February ‘due to the effects of Covid on staff and guests’

Popular RTE radio show Late Debate has been cancelled for “a couple of weeks” due to Covid.

The programme, which airs from 10pm to 11pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on RTE Radio One, has experienced knock on effects due to Covid.

Hosted by Katie Hannon, the Late Debate will not return to the airwaves until February.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, a spokesperson for the programme said: “We're off air for a couple of weeks due to the effects of Covid on staff and guests. We'll be back in February."

The programme ended for the Christmas period on December 16th and has not returned to air since.

It comes as workplaces across Ireland are facing staff shortages due to Ireland’s highest ever number of Covid-19 cases.

Over 15,000 health care staff are believed to be out of work struck down with the virus or are self-isolating as close contacts.

It is expected that cabinet will receive fresh advice regarding close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Those who have received a booster vaccine and are not showing symptoms of the virus will not have to restrict their movements for five days, under plans being considered by the Government.