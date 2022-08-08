| 11.4°C Dublin

RTÉ’s Joe Duffy has lowest audience in 10 years as JNLR analysis reveals more people switching off in the afternoon

Although there have been huge challenges facing traditional media, the past decade has revealed surprisingly few fluctuations. Photo: Depositphotos Expand

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

As Ryan Tubridy so aptly described them, the Joint National Listenership Results (JNLRs) are like a presenters’ school report card.

Usually released every three months and based on a survey of around 16,500 respondents, they are welcomed and dreaded in equal measure by even the most seasoned of RTÉ’s broadcasters and producers.

