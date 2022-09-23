RTÉ DJ Tara Kumar announces 2FM departure: ‘It’s time for a new adventure’

RTÉ 2FM DJ Tara Kumar has announced that she is leaving the station after six years to pursue her career further in London.

The Australian native spent the last six years working for RTÉ and the past three hosting her nightly music show Sundays to Thursdays from 7pm.

The radio host is credited for helping to establish and promote exciting new homegrown artists each week.

She said: "This show has been my constant for the last few years, and I am so grateful for all of the incredible artists I’ve had the honour of playing, interviewing and discovering.”

"Ireland is so full of so much talent and I’m so proud of how thriving the music industry is today.

“Music has always and will continue to forever be my first love. Thank you to every single person who has trusted me. So now, it’s time for a new adventure in London. Slán go fóill, a chairde."

Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy said: "We are very sad Tara is leaving 2FM and yet very excited for her as she makes her way in London.

“Tara’s show on 2FM was a must-listen for anyone curious about new and good music. Tara is a taste maker and will fly wherever she is."

Kumar will present her final show on Wednesday, September 28, with a replacement to be announced in the coming weeks.