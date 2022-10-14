Close

Premium

RTÉ decided Mary Kennedy and John Giles were not needed past a certain age, but the BBC sees merit in legendary talent

Radio reviews

Roddy Collins was chatting to Brendan O'Connor. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
The 2 Johnnies deliver a blast of energy Expand

Close

Roddy Collins was chatting to Brendan O'Connor. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Roddy Collins was chatting to Brendan O'Connor. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The 2 Johnnies deliver a blast of energy

The 2 Johnnies deliver a blast of energy

/

Roddy Collins was chatting to Brendan O'Connor. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Declan Lynch Twitter

A good radio show will create its own world, by whatever means. There’s no formula, you just know it when you hear it, and sometimes one line can do it. “There’s a reading list to go with it” is such a line.

Melvyn Bragg says this during his classic BBC Radio 4 series In Our Time (BBC Radio 4, Thursdays, 9am), in which very bright people share their knowledge on subjects which can include the works of Dylan Thomas, or the cave drawings of prehistoric peoples, the adventures of the Knights Templar, or the ancient temples of Cambodia.

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy