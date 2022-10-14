RTÉ decided Mary Kennedy and John Giles were not needed past a certain age, but the BBC sees merit in legendary talent

A good radio show will create its own world, by whatever means. There’s no formula, you just know it when you hear it, and sometimes one line can do it. “There’s a reading list to go with it” is such a line.

Melvyn Bragg says this during his classic BBC Radio 4 series In Our Time (BBC Radio 4, Thursdays, 9am), in which very bright people share their knowledge on subjects which can include the works of Dylan Thomas, or the cave drawings of prehistoric peoples, the adventures of the Knights Templar, or the ancient temples of Cambodia.

They do this at 9am on a Thursday, which is significant in itself. It tells us that serious people talking about such esoteric subjects are not going to be banished to the dead of night. On this station they are the ideal way to start your day.

And there’s a reading list to go with it. I mention this again because Bragg says it casually, in the relaxed style with which another presenter might tell you there’s this new thing on Netflix that is supposed to be half-decent. Indeed the fact Bragg is there at all is significant, as he’s just turned 83 but is still “across” this vast array of subjects.

Unlike RTÉ, which decided that enormously popular personalities such as Mary Kennedy or John Giles were surplus to requirements at a certain age, Radio 4 sees merit in holding on to a legendary talent. Val Joyce, indeed, who died last week, didn’t seem to be doing much wrong when RTÉ retired him from Late Date.

By his very longevity, Bragg adds a vital layer to the world created by his programme – In Our Time is the sound of centuries of civilisation.

You can hear a world being created, without necessarily wanting to live in that world, which can be part of its attraction. During Roderick ‘Roddy’ Collins’s interview on Brendan O’Connor (RTÉ1, weekends, 11am), I felt on several occasions that I would not have wanted to live the life of this football man and general entrepreneur. Yet I could listen to him talking about it all day long.

He was in the studio because of The Rodfather; stories from his life written by Paul Howard, which entertains you royally while also arousing unbearable pity for the sufferings of mankind – and that’s just the part about Roddy’s time at Mansfield Town.

He shared with Brendan the astounding tale of the time he let his wife Caroline believe they had won £3.2 million in the Lotto – it was a kind of mad joke that got out of hand, with Roddy missing the moment when he could have stopped it.

Driving to work that day, he persuaded a colleague in the passenger seat to phone Caroline, to see if “the penny had dropped” yet. The colleague could hear the sounds of an impromptu party being held, with friends and relations singing ‘Congratulations’. The colleague handed the phone back and said: “Whatever’s going on, you’re on your own, Rod.”

Roddy was forgiven for this, in time, though Caroline did insist that he actually “get his head examined”. He joked with Brendan that Caroline was there for him so often, he’s wondering if maybe she was a jinx?

And he brought us back to a vision of a lost world in Cabra, in which Dickie Rock’s father was walking his Corgi dog past the wild young Roddy. “What kind of a breed is that, Mr Rock?” he asked. “It’s a better breed than you, son,” Mr Rock replied.

Yet nobody wrote a book about Dickie Rock’s father, he is just a bit player in this picaresque tale.

Another attraction of a Roddy, or indeed of his rural brethren The 2 Johnnies, is that they didn’t get to where they are today due to their patrician backgrounds or because they had relations in RTÉ or had better Irish than their competitors.

Again on Drive It with The 2 Johnnies (RTÉ 2FM, weekdays, 3pm) they create this world that can give the nervous visitor a blast of energy. So they’ll be riffing about “cool things that you own”, like these drum skins signed by the Fun Lovin’ Criminals, then a story about a nightclub in Tipp that used to have drum skins over the door signed by Larry Mullen – until one night some fella from another band swapped the skins for his own, and for years afterwards no one ever copped.

With this show, there is no reading list.