RTE announces new radio schedule shake-up

RTE Radio 1 has today announced its brand new schedule with three new presenters and a series of changes on the way.

The weekend and weekday schedule will see a shake-up from February with Claire Byrne joining Aine Lawlor for News at One.

Late Debate will have new presenters, including Sarah McInerney on Tuesdays, Katie Hannon on Wednesdays and Fionnuala Sweeney on Thursdays. Sarah McInerney was previously the political correspondent with the Sunday Times and presenter of Newstalk Drive. She currently presents the Sunday Show on TV3, which she will continue to front.

Katie Hannon is the political correspondent with RTE's Prime Time and was previously political correspondent with the Herald and the Irish Examiner, as well as the political editor of the Irish Mail on Sunday. Fionnuala Sweeney returns to RTE after working as an anchor and correspondent with CNN International in London and Atlanta, Georgia.

Meanwhile. Cormac Ó hEadhra will take over from Saturday with Claire Byrne with his own show, Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra from 1 to 2pm. Commenting on the changes, Head of RTÉ Radio 1, Tom McGuire said: "The new presenting team of Áine and Claire on RTÉ Radio 1's News at One is exceptionally strong by any measure. And the move of Cormac Ó hEadhra into weekend peak on RTÉ Radio 1 is testament to his proven skills both on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and standing in on such shows as Today with Sean O'Rourke.

"Sarah, Fionnuala and Katie - our three new presenters on Late Debate bring with them some truly excellent experience from the world of print, television and international journalism, and I'm delighted to welcome them all to Radio 1, and indeed to welcome Fionnuala Sweeney back to RTÉ from CNN." All changes will take place from February.

Online Editors