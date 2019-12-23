Radio watchdog rejects Church complaint over 'satanic' rosary claim

The broadcast watchdog has dismissed a complaint lodged by the Catholic Church against a radio station over a jibe in which a presenter described the rosary as "almost satanic".

The spat relates to Niall Boylan's broadcast on Classic Hits FM on October 15 in which the presenter invited listeners to his phone-in show to discuss whether it was appropriate to bring a child to a funeral.

The presenter recalled his own experience of bringing his children to a funeral Mass some years ago where the congregation recited the rosary and he told listeners the ritual was "almost satanic".

In correspondence to Classic Hits FM, Martin Long, director of the Catholic Communications Office (CCO) - which acts for the bishops of Ireland - described the comments made by Mr Boylan on his show as "offensive" and "irresponsible".

