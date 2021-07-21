Radio reviews: Can music radio be too good for its own good?

An Taobh Tuathail

RnaG, weeknights, 10pm-midnight

The Last Word

TodayFM, weekdays, 4.30-7pm

I discovered a great new music programme on Raidió na Gaeltachta last week – it was new to me, anyway. Yet it turns out that An Taobh Tuathail, the late night show presented by Cian Ó Cíobháin, has been going for more than 20 years.

I checked out an article celebrating the first 10 years of “the Far Side” (as it would roughly be known in English). It turned out the article was written in 2009.

Probably if I wasn’t doing a radio column, it might be out there for another 20 years without me paying much attention to it – and I don’t think this is just because it’s on Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Indeed the music is not in the Irish language, as such. Of the few artists who were familiar to me on last Monday night’s show, the avant-garde German group CAN would certainly have lost something in translation.

No, I don’t think it escaped my attention for such mundane reasons, I think it must be because I just never felt the need for it. There is such an abundance of great music on the radio at that time alone, you feel there is already the agony of choice.

You’ve got Bernard Clarke on Lyric FM with The Blue of the Night, or Tom Dunne on Newstalk, or RTÉ’s Late Date, and they are following straight on from John Kelly on Lyric or John Creedon on RTÉ1, all of whose taste in music I would trust completely.

And that’s just the ones who come in for the night shift.

So I’m starting to wonder if we’ve reached a point at which there is perversely too much excellence to be had in music radio, to the extent that it has diminished one of the most powerful attractions of music – the sense that you are discovering it for yourself, a sense that is perhaps not as powerful now that so many of these fine people have already discovered it for you.

Time was, the music of “the far side”, as it were, was represented in much of the western world by one towering dee-jay – John Peel on BBC Radio 1. “One” is the important word here, because Peel more or less stood alone, in that magical late night slot between 10 and midnight.

Read More

You felt that you belonged to a secret club in which such things were valued, while outside there was nothing but barbarism.

If there had been 14 John Peels, you probably wouldn’t have got that feeling.

Now there are the proverbial 14 John Peels, on a variety of channels, you tend to forget that this was once a cultural territory that had been fought for. That men and women died for Ireland, so to speak, so that never more would we have to listen to people on the radio pretending that bad music was good.

I mean, I’m not complaining, not much anyway. There is no part of An Taobh Tuathail that I don’t admire, with Ó Cíobháin expertly creating our old friend, the late nite soundscape.

I guess at times I just miss the struggle.

There’s a similar sense of abundance in the workaday world of the drivetime shows, that feeling you get when you’re driving along in your automobile, flicking from RTÉ’s Drivetime to The Last Word on Today FM to The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk.

There’s almost a decadence to it, as you decide within a few seconds if the item bores you, moving on to the next station to see if they have anything that is worthy of your attention. And on to the next…

It brings out the Roman Emperor in us all, partly I think because the shows are similar in structure – basically they’re covering the ground with items of a similar length, which tends to facilitate the listeners in their ruthlessness.

Ideally one of them at least would adopt an essentially different approach, a bit like the old Eamon Dunphy version of The Last Word which felt free to indulge in very long interviews or – if the minister was considered too boring – not to indulge in certain interviews at all.

For example, if Matt Cooper turned his show into a kind of an extended podcast, as he is well capable of doing, you might find it so absorbing you could resist that urge every few minutes to kill, kill, kill.

We do not want this terrible power.