“Doesn’t take much to make me happy...” It’s the opening line of ‘Best of My Love’ by The Emotions, an incandescently great record from 1977, played on The Louise Duffy Show (RTÉ1, weekdays, 12pm) last Monday just before RTÉ’s News at One. Listening to it while driving on my new full licence, I almost had to pull in to an appropriate parking space, such are its moments of transcendent brilliance. No, it doesn’t take much to make me happy.