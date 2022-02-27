Radio reviews: Why Fab Hanley and ‘Coop’ flew out of Chickentown...

The Pat Kenny Show Newstalk, weekdays, 9am Brendan O’Connor RTÉ Radio 1, weekends, 11am

Bill Hughes, producer of Sex, Lies and Videotape, the TV documentary about Vincent Hanley, was talking about it on The Pat Kenny Show. He was talking very well too, as Bill Hughes usually does, about the Ireland in which Fab Vinnie was living and working, one in which it was illegal and generally difficult and dangerous to be gay.

For Hughes, this was personal, as he was a friend and colleague of Hanley’s. For me it was personal to some extent as I was working in Hot Press music magazine when one of my friends and colleagues invented the sobriquet “Fab Vinnie”.

Vincent Hanley would later admit this had been of tremendous benefit to him, had “paid the bills” as Hughes recalled him saying. Yet in an excerpt from the documentary, we heard the voice of Hanley speaking in more tetchy tones about this gift that had come his way. As I had never been aware he had this attitude, I found it fascinating and ultimately very informative of Vincent Hanley’s way of being in the world.

It was Pat Kenny himself, way back, who had asked Hanley where he got the name, to which Fab Vinnie replied that it was from “a music magazine”. He did not specify Hot Press, as if he would not dignify it with a mention in a mainstream broadcast.

Hanley explained: “They were being I suppose, funny, inverted commas, if you like, and they were trying to, well, upset [RTÉ] Radio 2 before it started. And they decided they would have a little paragraph and picture about everybody and they decided to call me “Fab”, because I mean, who says “fab” any more… it’s really dated… so I said I’m not going to be outdone by that, so I’ll make it popular…”

What is fascinating about this is not the obvious failure of Fab Vinnie’s sense of humour, but something that went to the essence of what the Bill Hughes documentary was about – in that Ireland with a horribly primitive attitude to homosexuality, one of the very few publications that was fiercely and tirelessly supportive of gay rights was… Hot Press.

So there was at the very least an irony here. Hughes explained in the documentary that Hanley inhabited these separate worlds, the subterranean world which he was forced to inhabit as an Irish gay man, and the RTÉ mainstream in which he was doing so well. Maybe he had Hot Press situated in his mind in that subterranean world, which he felt obliged to regard in public as having nothing to do with him. Just some “music magazine”.

Still he must eventually have thought better of it, which is also interesting and speaks to the largeness of his personality, as he could be seen in 1984 presenting the ‘Stag / Hot Press’ awards.

The old “music magazine” also came strongly to mind during Brendan O’Connor’s interview last Sunday with the great performance poet John Cooper Clarke.

With Brendan warning there might be a few “rock and roll phrases in this interview”, it brought my mind back to the day I spent in RTÉ doing a Hot Press feature on Cooper Clarke when he was on the legendary TV GAGA show.

In a kind of dramatisation of what Ireland was up against, in rehearsal Cooper Clarke performed ‘Evidently Chickentown’ – which among other things would eventually be heard on an episode of The Sopranos.

In its original form, it used the word “f**king” a lot. “The f**king trains are f**king late, you’ll f**king wait…”, Cooper Clarke declaimed on the RTÉ rehearsal stage as a floor manager nervously approached him to inform him of the realities of life in Ireland in the 1980s – where discrimination against gay people was fine, but using bad language on television was not.

My heart was torn with unbearable pity for the sufferings of the poet, as I watched ‘Coop’ trying with much eloquence to persuade the RTÉ man that the frequent repetition of the profanity had the effect of nullifying its perceived offensiveness.

He argued in vain. Indeed some subsequent versions of ‘Chickentown’, including the Sopranos version, would change the “f**king” to “bloody”. And I often wonder if he owed that crucial change to one implacable RTÉ floor manager. A lifetime later, here he was back on RTÉ talking to Brendan, a delightful exchange featuring one “effing” and one full “f**king”.

I guess they owed him that one too.