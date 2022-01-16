Radio reviews: Adrian Weckler shines a light on gambling site’s foul play

Drivetime RTÉ1, weekdays, 4.30pm

If you’re in any line of work associated with the internet, you don’t want Adrian Weckler on your case. No, you don’t want the Weckmeister, tech editor of this very publication, calling you out on national radio.

But this was the fate of the sports company LiveScore, and richly deserved it was too. As he described it to Cormac Ó hEadhra on RTÉ1’s Drivetime, Weckler had signed in to the service to watch a stream of an FA Cup match.

For Weckler, the gambling aspect was merely recreational, a way of supporting his own team by betting against them. It was only when he tried to get out of the account after the match that he realised the betting game is rarely that simple.

Six times he tried, six times he was refused, unless he could provide a reason for leaving this happy place. Unlike Weckler, some of us might well have cracked, perhaps lying to LiveScore about our reasons for leaving. But Weckler stayed strong. On his Twitter account he posted these exchanges in which the responses of LiveScore start to assume a sinister quality akin to that of the computer HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

“Can I ask the reason why you want to close your account?”

“No I just want to close it.”

“We need to know the reasons behind your wish to close your account Adrian, so we can be able to proceed.”

“No, please just delete my account. I do not wish to proceed with an account.”

“If you don’t tell us a reason of closure, we can only offer you a six-month exclusion, Adrian.”

The “Adrian” has an increasingly chilling note, which would be even more chilling if it was not the Weckmeister at the controls, but someone with a gambling problem. This indeed is what compelled him to make these interactions public, the realisation that it’s hard enough for an addict to avoid the attentions of the online gambling corporations at the best of times, but if they’re actually barring you from leaving the casino, as it were, you haven’t got a chance.

Cormac Ó hEadhra also realised this was not just one of those infuriating apps from which many of us spend so much of our lives trying to liberate ourselves — that it had this nightmarish element, potentially trapping the most vulnerable players. Though Ó hEadhra, for argument’s sake, did wonder if someone who knows they have a gambling issue would just stay away from the likes of LiveScore.

Alas, the whole point of having a gambling issue is that you tend to do whatever is the opposite of staying away from such entertainments. But thanks to this intervention from Weckler, vulnerable individuals have had their cards marked on this one. So to speak.

There are other ways to be caught in a maddening Twilight Zone, as Michael Nugent of Atheist Ireland reminded us on Newstalk Breakfast with Jonathan Healy.

Basically, if you don’t believe in God, it is extremely hard to find a suitable school for your children. Nugent explained that the Government will not be reaching its target in terms of multi-denominational schools. But even if it did, it would not solve the problem.

What is needed, he explained, is not multi-denominational schools, but non-denominational schools. Healy seemed to think many parents don’t really care, but Nugent pointed to the reluctance of parents to complain while their children are at a particular school.

Like someone on a gambling website, they’re caught in a trap, they can’t walk out…

Beyond even that strange place, Pat Kenny was talking to Kevin O’Connor about his book Political Betrayal: How Charlie Haughey Acquired €70 Million.

It was all going smoothly, with Kenny noting allegations that Haughey had tapped the phone of Taoiseach Jack Lynch. And on then to Haughey’s links to the IRA, with O’Connor reading out Special Branch memos which, he argued, meant Haughey had been “playing patsy with a terrorist organisation”.

There was a silence, then an ad break. When Pat returned, the interview was over, with him remarking wrily that they had talked about Haughey bugging Lynch, then “lo and behold, my line goes down”.

Maybe even Adrian Weckler couldn’t crack that one.