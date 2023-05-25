Radio review: You don’t expect 75-year-olds to be like Pat Kenny, anchoring a daily current affairs show while looking like James Bond

Pat Kenny is 75. I don’t mean this in the usual sense – that he has just turned 75 – I am making a general observation. I don’t think I’ve mentioned in this column that Pat Kenny is 75, but sometimes you just have to remind yourself of that interesting fact. You can go for months without it entering your head, but then one morning you’re listening to his show (Newstalk, weekdays, 9am) and you find yourself thinking: Pat Kenny is 75 years old.