| 18°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Radio review: The thing about the the Wolfe Tones is not that their music is ‘Irish’, but that it’s bad

Shane Coleman. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Elvis Presley on stage in 1973 Expand

Close

Shane Coleman. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Shane Coleman. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Elvis Presley on stage in 1973

Elvis Presley on stage in 1973

/

Shane Coleman. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Declan Lynch Twitter

Newstalk Breakfast Newstalk, weekdays, 7am

The Hard Shoulder
Newstalk, weekdays, 4pm

Most Watched

Privacy