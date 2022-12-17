Radio review: Thanks for the music, Ronan Collins, and for making a skilled job look so easy

Ronan Collins' show was an oasis of calm and harmony amid the deluge of current affairs and breaking news

The Ronan Collins Show (Radio 1, Mon-Fri 12pm) airs its final programme next week, ending a staggeringly lengthy run stretching back to the 1980s. To describe it as an institution almost feels a disservice, given institutions tend to be unwieldy, fossilised, ineffective and — worst sin on radio — dull. The Ronan Collins Show was none of those.

It didn’t get mentioned much in columns such as this: a search through old reviews showed I’d covered it only three times in 14 years. Each was very complimentary, and those compliments partly explain why the programme tended to fly under the critical radar.

Ultimately, there really wasn’t that much to say because the show, and Collins, more or less said it all; further comment seemed superfluous. He has that knack, untaught — and unlearnable to a certain degree — of making it look easy.

The job of introducing and playing records, doing birthday requests and time checks, a little background info on songs or artists: this sounds like the easiest thing in the world.

Sure what skill is there in playing a few CDs and saying “Happy Birthday to Mary in Kiltemagh, 82 years young today” — a computer could do it?

It’s actually not easy, though; there’s real skill to it. For proof, just listen (if you can bear it) to the legions of DJs who babble over intros and outros in stupid made-up accents, laugh hysterically at nothing, and talk so much narcissistic, vapid gibberish that it comes to feel less like radio and more like some CIA-sponsored exercise in non-invasive torture.

Or worst of all, desperately try to convince us that they’re “half-mad” and “great craic”. Pal, if you have to point out how much fun you are, then by definition you’re not fun.

Collins doesn’t bother with any of that nonsense. He doesn’t need to. He has the humility to know he isn’t the point of this show — that’s the music, the genial atmosphere, the sense of relaxation and good cheer. He’s the conduit, not the water flowing through it.

Ironically, of course, he couldn’t be that conduit without his skill-set, affable personality and encyclopaedic knowledge of popular music (something he shows off, while not showing off at all, with the Bank Holiday specials The Collins Collection, which will continue on Radio 1). Not many can do the job this well.

Another reason Collins didn’t feature much here is that it’s hard to review a music programme. Once you’ve critiqued the thing once, well, you’ve done it now. It’s not like talk radio, where you can instead focus on the specifics of recent episodes.

That was another great thing about The Ronan Collins Show: it felt like an oasis of harmony, calm and basic sanity amid the endless deluge of current affairs, breaking news, crises and emergencies and conflicts which comprise most talk radio.

Louise Duffy, Collins’ replacement in the slot from January 9, admits she has “very big shoes to fill”. Time will tell how she goes.

I haven’t listened to her much lately, though I did like Lost In Music on Today FM. She has a nice voice, accent and broadcasting manner anyway, which is a decent start.

Good luck to her — and Ronan, thanks for the music, and everything else.

Video of the Day