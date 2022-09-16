Radio review: Sometimes newsreaders use the right words in the right order – but not always

Radio review.

The News

Morning Ireland

RTÉ1, weekdays, 7am

The Home Show with Sinead Ryan

Newstalk, Saturdays, 8am

I was told by a doctor that, of all the things he does as a GP, sometimes the thing that gives him unique satisfaction is the mundane job of clearing the wax out of his patients’ ears – syringeing them, as they say.

It doesn’t involve any prescribing or referring, it is not a part of some extended procedure. It is something that he can fix with his own hands, right there, right then. Job done.

In that spirit, if I could get just one thing done today in the realm of radio, it would be this: I would like to bring an end to the practice whereby RTÉ News, and indeed other news services tell us that “injuries are not thought to be life-threatening”.

Most of us have become accustomed to this formulation, so we hardly even notice that in other reports we are generally not told about things that people are not thinking. Or not doing. The News would be a very, very long programme if it insisted on covering all the things that are not happening, as well as the ones that are.

Yet in this area of life-threatening injuries, they routinely tell us about these thoughts that people are not having. Or these beliefs that do not exist – in some reports, “injuries are not believed to be life-threatening”.

I heard that one the other day on RTÉ1 – and while I was happy for the injured party, I felt a bit sorry for the medics whose efforts had been characterised in this way.

After all, they had put some very serious thinking and believing into this verdict, enough at least to merit the line: “injuries are believed not to be life-threatening.”

I mean, how hard is that?

Let’s try it again: “Injuries are believed not to be life-threatening”. Or, “Injuries are thought not to be life-threatening”.

This is stronger and more accurate – in fact, sometimes in these news reports they do put the right words, in the right order. Which makes it all the more mysterious that most of the time, they do it the other way. The wrong way, if you like.

And it’s so easy to do it the right way – you could say it’s as easy as scooping the wax out of somebody’s ear, but it’s actually much easier than that.

Let us hear no more of it.

Now that we’ve fixed that, we can accept more readily that there are some things we can never put right – it is now a matter of routine for our top news programmes to talk in a completely serious tone of voice about the Fianna Fail ‘think-in’ or the Sinn Féin ‘think-in’.

Last Monday, Morning Ireland had interviewers in Mullingar and Dublin’s Docklands respectively, to talk to the party leaders at their ‘think-ins’.

While these set-pieces tend to reinforce the sense that politicians and those who cover them are all part of the same extended family, I realise that that will never change.

I suppose it just seemed more enjoyable when even the politicians themselves could see the lighter side of the ‘think-ins’, culminating in then Fianna Fáil leader Brian Cowen staying up late singing and doing impersonations in a Galway hotel. And then sounding a little weary on Morning Ireland, which some found disturbing.

Perhaps in these fearful times, we could do with a few more of those disturbances.

In real life, there was an important item on Newstalk’s The Home Show with Sinead Ryan – an interview with photographer Ruth Medjber about her travels in a campervan. Indeed, campervanning is now a movement which itself merits annual ‘think-ins’ covered by mainstream media.

Ruth Medjber bought her second-hand van on the kind of “impulse” that comes after years of contemplation – she’d had a serious accident when riding her bicycle and hitting a tree, sustaining injuries which were thought not to be life-threatening. But only because she’d been wearing a helmet.

Thus she found her way to the simple pleasures of sitting behind the wheel of the van and feeling this deep sense of relaxation at the prospect of going anywhere that she wants.

It reminds her of the times when she would be assigned as a photographer touring with rock‘n’roll bands, enjoying the campervan-type conditions.

Of course touring with rock‘n’roll bands can be somewhat safer these days. You can still sustain injuries, but usually they are thought not to be… you know yourself.



