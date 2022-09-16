| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Radio review: Sometimes newsreaders use the right words in the right order – but not always

NOT the nine o'clock news Expand
Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen Expand
Campervans rock Expand

Close

NOT the nine o'clock news

NOT the nine o'clock news

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen

Campervans rock

Campervans rock

/

NOT the nine o'clock news

Declan Lynch Twitter

Radio review.

The News
All channels

Related topics

More On RTÉ

Most Watched

Privacy