Radio review: Never mind the hysteria — Ireland is nothing close to a failed state

A kind of hysteria is the default psychological setting in Ireland. We swing wildly between ecstasy and despair. Everything is the best thing ever and this is the most special country on the planet, or it’s the worst ever and “a total disgrace, Joe”.

This all gives rise to endless absurd overreactions. Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman (Newstalk Breakfast, Mon-Fri, 7am) took well-earned aim at one of them, addressing what he called a “ludicrous” idea that Ireland is, by any metric, a “failed state”, echoing the sentiments of an article by economist Dan O’Brien.

There are many serious problems here, for sure. Things happened in the last few years that shook one’s faith in ideas such as democracy, civil liberties, privacy and basic common sense. Yet it’s also true that, to quote Kelly, it’s “not right and not fair” to describe Ireland as “a kip”. It is, rather, “generally a lawful and well-educated country”, which she’s “proud” to call home.

Coleman added that the Irish people are “very good at a lot of things”, without shying away from the several we’re not so good at, health and housing being the most obvious. But facts are facts: Coleman added that, despite claims to the contrary, more Irish people returned home than emigrated in the last five years, and “strong employment figures would suggest our economy can weather the storm”.

The root cause of this nonsense, maybe, is a sense of Irish exceptionalism — that somehow, we’re the only ones to suffer these problems. Kelly added, “There is no utopia. I’d ask people, where would you rather live? Which country has fixed all these problems?”

Not for the first time, Kelly and Coleman are a voice of balance, perspective and, yes, good old common sense on Irish radio.

Read More

In another instance of received wisdom being debunked by, well, reality, the so-called Nasty Party — the Tories — have just elected a female leader (and thus prime minister) in Liz Truss. This is their third overall, and second in less than a decade.

In fact, four of the eight candidates during that surreally extended leadership campaign were women. And four were from ethnic minority backgrounds. Painfully right-on Labour, meanwhile, have only ever had white men at the helm. But… I thought the Conservative Party was hideously racist and misogynist?

The point isn’t to defend the Tories — they’re all equally as awful, really — merely to observe that life and politics are more nuanced and complicated than radio often has us believe.

Video of the Day

Including, as it happens, the Truss story. Emma Barnett, on Woman’s Hour (BBC Radio 4, Mon-Fri, 10am), pointed out that only Margaret Thatcher is the only woman to become prime minister after winning a general election; the others took over after a predecessor’s downfall.

Expand Close Margaret Thatcher / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Margaret Thatcher

The show also referenced a concept called ‘the glass cliff’: basically, that women are only appointed to top jobs “when things are going horribly wrong” and there’s nobody else willing and/or available.

Cormac Ó hEadhra reported on Drivetime (Radio 1, Mon-Fri, 4.30pm), “Liz Truss is now at her office in the House of Commons...”, adding with a hint of relish, “… from which she’s expected to begin a series of sackings.”

Game of Thrones has nothing on these people.