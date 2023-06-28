Radio review: If Ryan Tubridy leaves his radio show, Patrick Kielty could step in

The new Late Late host covers much of the same ground on BBC Radio 5 Live as the troubled RTÉ star’s radio show

Patrick Kielty, as you’ll know unless you’ve been in the proverbial coma and under the proverbial rock, takes over from Ryan Tubridy as Late Late Show host this autumn. And Tubridy (coma, rock, etc) is currently away from his other main job on Radio 1 (Mon-Fri, 9am) on... what’s the euphemism, “gardening leave”?