Radio review: Eoin Ó Broin finds new home to talk shop on housing, and we learn how the Irish created the Scouse dialect

Eoin Ó Broin has the sort of impeccable middle-class credentials that have been crucial in Sinn Féin crossing that Rubicon into leafy suburbia. A foodie who went to the right sort of school, he looks and sounds the part.

It makes his radical preaching on housing, the topic he would choose if he were on Mastermind, almost palatable to people who love private property almost as much as they love their children. This week he was invited to guest-host The Hard Shoulder (Newstalk, 4pm, Monday). His first time at the other side of the mic seemed as effortless to him as the business of politics. Well, as effortless as it seems from the opposition benches.

He covered a lot in his three hours. If he had a view on the CIA assassination of the Al-Qa’ida leader, he kept it to himself and he was equally dispassionate on a range of other subjects.

But he couldn’t help himself. After an hour, he introduced his longest slot of the afternoon, running to 23 minutes. On housing, naturally.

New homelessness figures of 10,500 were the trigger for a long interview with Mike Allen, of Focus Ireland, and Finnish expert Juha Kaakinen. Mostly though it was just Eoin and Mike rhyming with each other to the point that listeners could have been forgiven for thinking it was simply the TD and his imaginary friend.

Agitprop passing itself off as journalism? One indignant listener texted to say she was turning the dial permanently. One less home for Newstalk to worry about.

Liverpool is different. You don’t have to be there long to work that out. Something uniquely un-English about the place, yet in other ways a granite-hard city that is essentially John Bullish.

The Irish influence from the immediate post-Famine years of the mid-19th century is well documented.

As many as 1.3 million souls escaping destitution flooded through a bustling port city already in a state of population flux. These Irish, with their nose for devilment and ear for words, richly contributed to the character of a multicultural city built on imperial trade and slavery. Liverpudlian Catherine Harvey inevitably ended up tapping this rich resource when exploring her home town’s dialectic roots in Tongue and Talk (BBC Radio 4, 4.30pm, Sunday).

It was Frank Shaw, in the 1950s, who first drew attention to how this stampede of Irish not only influenced Scouse, but practically created it. Until then, Liverpudlians spoke a Lancashire dialect.

Poet Greg Quiery points to words like ‘ta-ra’ and ‘smashing’ as some prime Irish-English concoctions.

And Emma Smith, of the Liverpool Irish Festival, notes that the granite which gives Liverpool much of its visual toughness was itself shipped across the Irish Sea. It’s a wonder Liverpool or Everton don’t enter the All-Ireland.

Video of the Day

Dan Deckert and Kika Mevs having been navigating the high seas in their electric sail boat Uma for nearly a decade now on a shoe-string budget. A crew of 83 million YouTube viewers have joined along the way.

They told Oliver Callan on The Ryan Tubridy Show (RTÉ 1, 9am, Wednesday) how they gave up their budding careers as architects to roll with the waves instead. So what’s next? More of the same, they chorused. Well, now that’s just greedy.

Darragh McManus is away