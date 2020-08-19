| 16.5°C Dublin

Radio is finally getting its act together with female presenters - but it still has a long way to go

Darragh McManus

Some high-profile stations continue to lag behind in the gender equality stakes

Claire Byrne Expand
Claire Byrne

THE worst-kept secret in Irish broadcasting, as one Twitter user put it, was revealed today when Claire Byrne was announced as Sean O’Rourke’s permanent replacement on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today show.

One of the public broadcaster’s flagship shows, which gobbles up JNLR ratings and drives both the national conversation and Radio 1’s financial viability, it is one of the plum jobs in Irish radio. And what’s noteworthy is that three women were prime candidates.

Sarah McInerney earned stellar reviews during her stint as Today show stand-in. Miriam O’Callaghan was also in the frame, until ruling herself out a month ago.

