THE worst-kept secret in Irish broadcasting, as one Twitter user put it, was revealed today when Claire Byrne was announced as Sean O’Rourke’s permanent replacement on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today show.

One of the public broadcaster’s flagship shows, which gobbles up JNLR ratings and drives both the national conversation and Radio 1’s financial viability, it is one of the plum jobs in Irish radio. And what’s noteworthy is that three women were prime candidates.

Sarah McInerney earned stellar reviews during her stint as Today show stand-in. Miriam O’Callaghan was also in the frame, until ruling herself out a month ago.

Now, Ms Byrne has been given the position.

Read More

In a normal, balanced radio environment, this would not be remarkable. Women, after all, represent 51pc of the population. But until quite recently, they were almost marked absent from Irish radio, especially from 9am-9pm on weekdays.

Radio 1, we should note, was slightly better than commercial channels and RTÉ’s sister stations. Drivetime was previously presented by Rachael English (then Five Seven Live) and is now Mary Wilson’s show. Marian Finucane was appointment listening on Saturdays and Sundays. A few other weekend and late-night shows were fronted by women.

But you could still go from pre-dawn to 10pm, Monday to Friday, with an almost exclusively male soundtrack. And other stations were worse – sometimes much worse.

In 2011, writing about gender imbalance on radio, I was gobsmacked to discover that 2FM and Lyric were only 30pc women. Newstalk’s proportion of women was even lower (20pc); Classic Hits lower again (16pc) and Today FM, incredibly, listed not one female presenter among 19 on their website.

Things have improved since then, albeit not enough. And this isn’t some stupid “identity politics” thing; it just seems weird for half the population to not be properly represented on one of our core media.

Indeed, radio is an outlier on this. Television has long been reasonably gender-balanced, both in “hard” news and magazine/entertainment programming.

Print media is even stronger: almost all my direct editors, across 20 years in newspapers and magazines, have been women, as have a large majority of editors-in-chief. It’s so normalised, in fact, that you don’t even think of it until something like writing this article makes it evident.

Anyway, radio is getting better. We now have Audrey Carville and Ms English on Morning Ireland, Áine Lawlor is on News at One, Katy Hannon is on Late Debate (and Liveline sometimes). 2FM has Doireann Garrihy, Jennifer Zamparelli, Tracy Clifford, Jenny Greene and Marie Crowe.

Newstalk still lags behind, but Ciara Kelly is moving to Breakfast with Andrea Gilligan taking Lunchtime Live, adding another woman to the primetime roster. (Today FM, sadly, remains stuck on one – Mairead Ronan – between 7am and 10pm weekdays.)

I’m not sure why programmers ran so scared of distaff broadcasters. Their excuse used to be that “research showed” that the public didn’t like higher-pitched female voices.

There was probably a smidgeon of old-fashioned chauvinism too – can you really trust a woman to deliver news and ask hard questions? – and a considerably larger dollop of plain old laziness. This is how it’s always been, we couldn’t be bothered changing it.

Thankfully, it is changing. Where Claire Byrne now leads, others will presumably follow.