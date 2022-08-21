Podcast reviews: Sense, sensuality and letting your imagination run riot

Describing food and drink on radio and TV is no mean feat, while smell-o-vision proves (often mercifully) elusive. But what we can’t taste, touch, see or smell allows our memory to do all the legwork, as these big-time sensuality shows illustrate.

The Electricity of Every Living Thing

Audible

Katherine May’s memoir Wintering serendipitously came out in February 2020 and became a salve for many during lockdowns. “We may never choose to winter, but we can choose how,” she wrote, not just of the season itself but of “a fallow period in life when you’re cut off from the world, feeling rejected, sidelined, blocked from progress, or cast into the role of an outsider.”

Other readers will already have known May’s immersive storytelling from 2018’s The Electricity of Every Living Thing in which the penny drops on her Asperger’s diagnosis while hiking along a 1,014km coastal path in England’s south-west; a challenge undertaken in an attempt to confront her perceived failings as a mother, wife, colleague and friend, and why she felt so easily and wretchedly overwhelmed. May’s podcast of the same name is pitch perfect, its sound effects smartly mimicking her heightened senses during her revelatory walks.

On the Scent

Apple, Spreaker, Spotify

Self-confessed olfactory obsessives Nicola Bonn and Suzy Nightingale will have you breathing in imaginary fragrances, from ubiquitous freshly-cut grass to sickly sweet body sprays of yesteryear and the orange blossom of Mediterranean holidays while they discuss the science of smell, the history of fragrance houses, and review box-fresh perfumes on the unpretentious podcast On the Scent.

Sometimes, whole episodes (Fragrance Focus) are dedicated to single scents (did you know Victorian ladies were banned from wearing tuberose, for fear of arousing “amorous madness”?).

Other times they’ll invite on perfumers, such as Trish McEvoy, to discuss their life and work, or share their favourite citrus scents for summer. Also, anyone whose sense of smell was impaired due to Covid can learn here how to help retrieve it.

ArtHoles

Apple, Spotify; artholespodcast.com

On ArtHoles, Michael Anthony hilariously gives potted histories of artists and their work. In his own words, ArtHoles is a “recklessly deep dive into art and art history with someone who has no background on either topic”. Irreverent, oh yes, and occasionally epic: a recent episode on French art lasts 5.5 hours.

Best accompanied by his Instagram account of the same name that adds yet more dimensions – such as his visit to Versailles while on “the perfect amount of edibles".