‘People tell us it’s like switching the festive season on’ – popular radio station Christmas FM is up and running

Listeners are promised a respite from news and current affairs, and can help raise money for charity 

Co-founder of Christmas FM Garvan Rigby in studio. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Christmas FM co-founder Daragh O'Sullivan Expand

Co-founder of Christmas FM Garvan Rigby in studio. Photo: Mark Condren

Christmas FM co-founder Daragh O'Sullivan

Like all great ideas, the seeds were sown for Christmas FM after a conversation in the pub between four friends.

Co-founders Daragh O’Sullivan, Walter Hegarty, Paul Sheppard and Garvan Rigby decided they wanted to set up a station just playing Christmas songs while also raising funds for charity.

