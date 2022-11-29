‘People tell us it’s like switching the festive season on’ – popular radio station Christmas FM is up and running

Like all great ideas, the seeds were sown for Christmas FM after a conversation in the pub between four friends.

Co-founders Daragh O’Sullivan, Walter Hegarty, Paul Sheppard and Garvan Rigby decided they wanted to set up a station just playing Christmas songs while also raising funds for charity.

“We were saying to each other, ‘What can we do for fun that involves radio while doing something of use for charity?’ So that’s how we started,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

“So we managed to scrape together a sponsor and some studio facilities in year one and that’s 15 years ago. So the charity element has always been there in what we do but this year we wanted to make a bigger impact.”

The popular station, which has a licence for just 30 days, went live at noon yesterday as the first festive song was broadcast. Situated in the Clayton Hotel in Liffey Valley, their sponsors paid for their tinsel-strewn studio while a team of volunteer presenters will be entertaining listeners over the coming month.

Heralding the start of the Christmas season for many, this year sees the station fundraising for four children’s charities including Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and the Community Foundation for Ireland.

Over the years, they have raised over €3m and this year sees them launching their ‘Magic of Christmas’ initiative, with hopes of raising €1m to help 10,000 children over the next three years. People can listen in and donate via the Christmasfm.com website.

“That’s our goal so fingers crossed we get that,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“The reaction from the launch today has been amazing so far and we’re 100pc sure that people will be as generous this year as they are every other year.”

Half of the funds raised comes from the station’s donation day on December 20 and Mr O’Sullivan said the “Christmas spirit is in full flow on that day”.

Listenership has grown steadily over the past few years and separate to those who listen on the FM frequency are those who stream it. On average, Christmas FM gets 10 million streams worldwide every year with four million of those coming from Irish listeners.

The station is particularly popular in the UK and America but also does well in Germany, Bulgaria and Australia.

As to why it’s so beloved during the Christmas season, Mr O’Sullivan said it’s a bit of light-hearted fun over the airwaves which provides some much-needed respite from the heavy news agenda.

“We want the listeners to feel like there’s a little bit of magic coming through the radio, that’s what we want them to get when they listen to Christmas FM,” he said.

Fellow co-founder Garvan Rigby said the reaction so far had been “amazing”.

“We are playing nothing but continuous Christmas classics and we are here to bring joy to people around the world for the next 30 days,” he said.

“People say to us all the time, as soon as the station comes on air, it’s like switching Christmas on and that’s what we’ve done today. One of the things we are conscious of is there’s no hard news and current affairs.”

Mr Rigby said it also provides a valuable connection to Irish people around the world including South Korea, the Congo and even Antarctica.