Paul Williams announces he is leaving Newstalk Breakfast

Paul Williams has decided to step down from his role on Newstalk Breakfast.

The journalist, author, and presenter has co-anchored the show with Shane Coleman from 7am-9am on weekday mornings for the past two years.

Williams joined the show with Colette Fitzpatrick in 2016, but she left in February last year to take up a full time role with TV3.

Williams described the decision to leave the role as "tough".

“After more than two years being part of the country’s morning commute, I recently made the tough decision to leave Newstalk Breakfast," he said in a statement.

"It has been a great experience and I want to thank the team for producing such a great show. I thoroughly enjoyed my time and will miss it, although I will not miss the early alarm clock calls.”

Patricia Monahan, Managing Editor of Newstalk added, “I would like to sincerely thank Paul for his contribution to the station over the last two years and wish him the very best in the future.”

Williams will continue to write newspaper columns and books and present and produce TV programmes. He will also contribute to Newstalk programmes.

He will present his last show on Friday 9th November. His replacement has yet to be announced.

Online Editors