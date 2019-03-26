Paul Collins announces he is leaving Today FM after two decades

The popular sports journalist has been with the station since 1997 and is leaving to focus on developing his own video content business, Ballywire Media.

Collins, from Tipperary, is best known to listeners from weekday mornings and the Championships Sunday show.

In an announcement on social media he said "the time is right to exit stage left", and recalled some of the highlights of his career at Today FM.

These include travelling to Argentina, America, China, the Rugby World Cup, International Rules Series and Melbourne Cup in Australia.

However, he added, "most of all I will remember my time with the Today FM family as one filled with friendship and fun and incredible colleagues like the great 'Dude', Tony Fenton."

He also paid tribute to Ian Dempsey and Mario Rosenstock "for the laughs each and every day" and thanked the late Axel Foley, Tony Keady, and Cormac McAnallen who he interviewed over the years.

He concluded, "Most of all I want to thank the family of Today FM listeners for the craic and banter, on what has been an incredible journey."

Online Editors