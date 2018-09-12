Newstalk has announced that broadcaster Pat Kenny has signed a new two-year contract with the station.

Newstalk has announced that broadcaster Pat Kenny has signed a new two-year contract with the station.

Pat Kenny to stay at Newstalk until at least 2020 after signing new contract

The move means Kenny (70) will remain with the station until at least late 2020.

The former RTE host presents The Pat Kenny Show from 9am to 12pm, with the most recent JNLR figures revealing the show enjoyed its highest listenership yet at 152,000.

“For the past five years, the show has examined the main issues in Ireland and around the world and I am looking forward to providing the same forensic analysis and insight for our listeners in the future.

“In Newstalk, I am lucky to have a brilliant, dynamic team behind me and we will strive to continue making fresh and compelling radio,” said Pat.

“It has been an eventful and exciting five years at Newstalk, which has flown past. The team has put together a show of the highest quality, and their success has been mirrored in great listenership figures.

“I look forward to more radio adventures and bringing the Newstalk audience the latest news and insights”.

Patricia Monahan, Managing Editor at Newstalk said: “Since joining Newstalk, Pat has shown why he is one of Ireland’s most respected broadcasters.

“With a presidential election, the on-going Brexit negotiations and a possible general election all in sight, listeners can look forward to hearing Pat’s expertise and knowledge in dealing with these issues and more”.

Kenny also presented The Pat Kenny Show on TV3, however it was announced at the stations’ rebranding as Virgin Media One the show is being reduced, with only a handful of debate-style episodes airing each year.

Online Editors