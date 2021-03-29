Pat Kenny reveals he had to self-isolate after a close contact contracted Covid-19

Pat Kenny has revealed he was a close contact of someone with Covid-19, and had to self-isolate.

Speaking on his Newstalk show today, the broadcaster, 73, was complimenting HSE chief clinical officer of the Dr Colm Henry on the efficiency of the organisation.

“I was identified as a close contact, went for a PCR test on Friday, had the result by lunchtime Saturday,” he said. “[It was] at the RDS centre there on Shrewsbury road, [a] very efficient operation.”

“[I] walked in, friendly people, very, very quick to be done, in and out in five minutes. So it is fantastic, and I’m happy I got a negative.

Read More

“But I still have to stay out of the way of people for the next while until I get a second one with the all clear. But it’s very well run and I have to compliment the HSE on that.”

The presenter also discussed the opening of five asymptomatic Covid-19 testing centres across Ireland, with four of them being in Dublin and one in Offaly.

Dr Henry explained why they’re distributed like this for now.

“The locations were picked because of public health advice,” he said. “The local public health departments, particularly in Dublin North Central, in Offaly, [there are] high levels of disease there, as you pointed out earlier in the interview.”

“This is part of the whole profile of public health measures that we have to try and pick up cases, particularly in this case asymptotic cases, recognising that at least one fifth - if not more of cases - are asymptomatic.

“We want to facilitate people who might be concerned. Who want to get tested. Just so we can pick up additional cases.”

Dr Henry added that so far, the centres have proved to be quite popular.

They want to enhance the existing access to testing, and these walk-in centres we found a big take up since it was opened last week, 7,500 people tested,” Mr Henry said.

“[Around] 2-3pc positivity, slightly higher in Dublin than in Offaly. Certainly a little bit higher in younger age groups than older people.”

“And this again is part of a menu of options that will allow us to identify cases, not just through people presenting to their GPs with symptoms.”

However, these testing spots are not permanent, and will move around depending on which areas are at greater risk of Covid-19.

Read More

Irish Independent